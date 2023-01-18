Sberbank offices will start operating in the largest cities of Crimea in the first half of 2023

Sberbank has formed a team and is starting to work on the Crimean peninsula. This was reported to Lente.ru in the press service of the credit institution.

“The first ATMs of the bank have already been installed, within a year the network of self-service devices will work throughout the peninsula,” the bank announced.

It is specified that in 2023 Sberbank offices will gradually open in Crimea. The first branches will appear in the largest cities of the peninsula and will start working in the first half of the year. “During the year, all the necessary services and services of Sberbank will be deployed,” the press service added.

Crimea became part of Russia following a referendum held on March 16, 2014. On March 18 of the same year, President Vladimir Putin signed a document on the formation of new subjects of the Russian Federation – the Republic of Crimea and the federal city of Sevastopol.

Before Crimea became part of the country, Sberbank worked on the peninsula through its Ukrainian subsidiary. Later, the credit institution curtailed operations in these territories.

In March 2022, Putin announced the possibility of banks and businesses to start working in Crimea. Then he noted that the restrictions that Western countries have imposed against Russia open up new opportunities for strengthening domestic entrepreneurship.