Popov: Sber continues to participate in the project to test the digital ruble

Sberbank continues to participate in a pilot project to test the digital ruble. Deputy Chairman of the Board of Sberbank Anatoly Popov spoke about this, reports TASS.

He made this statement on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum. As the agency notes, the Bank of Russia previously named 13 banks that will be the first to test real operations with the digital ruble, while the list did not include Sberbank and Tinkoff. “The process is gradual, and we act consistently within the established process,” Popov emphasized.

As the agency clarifies, at the first stage active operations will be tested, including opening wallets in digital rubles for banks and clients, transfers in digital rubles between clients and payments at trade and service enterprises. In total, about 600 individuals and 30 legal entities in 11 cities of Russia will begin to participate in testing.

On July 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law introducing the digital ruble. Transactions with the new currency can be carried out on a special platform. As Mikhail Delyagin, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy, reported, digital currency will be available in Russia around the end of 2023.