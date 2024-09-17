Sberbank and EBS to introduce payment for alcohol and cigarettes “by face” without a passport

Sberbank, together with the Unified Biometric System (UBS), plans to launch payment for goods marked 18+ using the client’s biometrics instead of presenting a passport. This reports RBC.

As Oleg Yevseyev, Director of the Biometrics Division at Sberbank, explained, the EBS user will be able to confirm his age regardless of which bank his account is linked to.

Earlier, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of Russia Viktor Yevtukhov stated that the ministry supports the initiative of Senator Andrei Klishas to legalize online sales of alcohol in the country. On June 16, it was reported that Senator Andrei Klishas sent Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Government Dmitry Grigorenko a draft establishing rules for the online sale and delivery of alcoholic beverages.