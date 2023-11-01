This year, Sber will hold a large-scale “Business Fest” for the first time, which could become a new stage in the development of the entrepreneurial community. October 27 at Moscow and October 30 at St. Petersburg The festival sites will turn into a space where small entrepreneurs will be able to defend their ideas, learn from the best, and also apply for support from the country’s leading bank. Details are in the Lenta.ru material.

As part of the Business Fest, thousands of SME representatives and recognized business gurus will informally discuss the details of doing business – from financial support to marketing strategies. Experts will share inspiring success stories and give advice on how to overcome difficulties on the path to business development. Sber offers any entrepreneur to become part of such a useful event.

Networking

Festival participants will be able to get to know each other, as well as experts and speakers of the event. The site will have an interactive networking area, where after a lecture or discussion you can get to know each other and talk. Also, soft skills expert and doctor of psychology Victoria Shimanskaya will conduct business networking in the mentor’s lounge – this is a unique format where large businessmen and market experts will be able to share their experience and practical tools for business. Entrepreneurs will be able not only to acquire new contacts, but also to present their cases and receive analysis with a solution to the problem. Therefore, it is worth thinking in advance about what you will tell about yourself, your business and what questions you will ask the expert or colleagues.

Lecture hall

There will be two halls on site – the Great Hall and the Conference Hall. The first will mainly host solo lectures, the second – discussions, interviews and workshops. Thus, psychologist and founder of the Otvet.Co project Veronika Sidorova will give a lecture and Q&A session on the topic “Internal and external supports.” The founder of the Monet premium salon chain, Alexander Glushkov, Victoria Shimanskaya and the founder of the Coffee Way chain of coffee bars, Sergei Buntsevich, will take part in the discussions “How to work with clients so that they come back? Best practices and loyalty programs” and “How consumers overpay for their favorite brands. Top 5 principles on how to make a brand loved.” IT entrepreneur and founder of YouDo Denis Kutergin, CEO of Setters Evgeny Davydov, managing director of the IMB division of Sberbank Egor Kalina and CEO of the photo book printing service Pereodika Varvara Vedeneeva will talk about how to inspire teams to move forward. Teacher and mentor of the Moscow School of Management Skolkovo, product director at VK AI:Voice assistants Dmitry Tverdokhlebov will hold a discussion “Getting into neural networks. How artificial intelligence is changing business.” Nikolai Popovich and Anastasia Polyanskaya will talk about how to build a Lovemark brand and strengthen customer loyalty. And Cinemood co-founder Daria Mingalieva will moderate the discussion “Multiply opportunities. Partnership as a tool for scaling business.”

Workshops

Workshops are an unlimited space for creativity and acquiring new relevant knowledge. As part of the event, such meetings will be held by Elvira Galimova and Daria Mingalieva. One of them – “Why do we need soft skills” – will be useful to test yourself, find out what skills are worth improving and how to do it. The other one, “Marketer – the one responsible for sales,” will be devoted to pressing issues in the field of sales. Workshops will bring concrete benefits and provide a boost of motivation for new achievements.

Personal consultation

Often, just one piece of advice from a professional can decide the fate of a business and protect an entrepreneur who dreams of scaling up from fatal mistakes. The organizers of the Business Fest foresaw this opportunity and specially organized a mentor’s lounge – a place where businessmen can ask questions to the best mentors and mentors.

Interactive zones

The festival will have several areas with enjoyable activities. Among the traditional ones are lounge areas and food courts, but they also have their own twist – with menus from local entrepreneurs. Unusual and interesting ones include an open microphone and a quest. At the open microphone, entrepreneurs from the stage will tell their stories about screw-ups, difficulties, funny situations and unexpected success. Anyone who is ready to joke about this topic will also be able to speak with their story, and professional stand-up comedians will create a comfortable atmosphere. As for the quest, let’s lift the veil of secrecy: it will take place in AR format, and this activity can be extended throughout the whole day. To take part in it, you will need to find areas for interaction with b2b products. Details will be published in the telegram channel. Subscribe so you don’t miss interesting points, study all the offers and try them on your business.

Music program

Leonid Agutin and other famous performers will create an incredible holiday atmosphere.

“Business Fest” will take place on October 27 in Moscow and October 30 in St. Petersburg. Every entrepreneur will be able to become part of this large-scale event – participation is free, you just need to register for the festival in Moscow or St. Petersburg. But only in-person attendance is possible—there will be no broadcast. Don’t miss your chance to make useful contacts, gain new knowledge, experience, emotions and inspiration.

