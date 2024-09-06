Sberbank took first place in the ranking of companies supporting environmental campaigns

Sber took first place in the rating of companies supporting environmental campaigns within the framework of the national project “Ecology”. The rating was compiled by experts of the “Ecosystem” movement during the youth program “Day of the Future” of the IX Eastern Economic Forum, this was reported at website organizations.

The movement’s experts analyzed the frequency of mentions of 15 large Russian companies in media materials related to the ten most recognizable environmental campaigns of 2020-2024. Sberbank, which became the leader, was mentioned more than 9.6 thousand times. Russian Railways (5.2 thousand mentions) and Rosatom (4.9 thousand) took second and third place, respectively. Next come Gazprom (4.4 thousand) and Rosneft (3.2 thousand).

Most often, the media wrote about the participation of companies in the “Garden of Memory” campaigns – 8.5 thousand mentions, “Save the Forest” – 5.6 thousand mentions, and “Clean Arctic” – 5 thousand mentions.

Earlier, Sberbank called on businesses to adapt to climate change. Senior Vice President for ESG at the bank Tatyana Zavyalova said that doing so is more profitable than incurring costs to eliminate the consequences of natural disasters.