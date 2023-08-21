Sbarra (Cisl): treating and going to the streets like the CGIL risks self-sabotaging us

The secretary of the Cisl sets things straight. For at least two months, the CGIL Of Maurizio Landini is working to launch a real “offensive” against the government in the coming weeks. Landini, and also the same one Flc-Cgilhave not ruled out that starting from September the protest could turn into a general strike of all the public and private sectors.

He doesn’t think so Luigi Barrageneral secretary of the Cislwho in an interview with the subsidiary emphasizes: “The confederal trade unionism Italian is plural, and in this phase it expresses different sensitivities in the way of interpreting one’s own action. But the objectives are the same, and I believe among these there is also the maintenance of national cohesion by giving an opportunity for participatory change. This is to say that talking about a strike today is putting the cart before the horse”.

