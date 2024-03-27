lTexas Law SB4 has been the subject of controversy and debate in the last times. This legislation, which seeks to regulate unauthorized immigration at the state level, has faced legal challenges and criticism both nationally and internationally. In this note, we will explore the current status of SB4 and the implications it has for Texas and the rest of the country.

SB4, passed by the Texas legislature last year, has generated strong reactions from various sectors. Immigrant rights advocates, government organizations and Joe Biden's administration itself have expressed concerns and objections regarding this measure.

One of the most controversial aspects of SB4 is its provision to criminalize entry or re-entry into the state from Mexico outside of an official port of entry. This is in addition to existing federal laws that treat these actions as illegal.

Since its approval, SB4 has faced legal challenges. A panel of judges from the 5th Court of Appeals has maintained the suspension of the law's application while considering its legality and constitutionality. This decision has been widely followed and discussed throughout the country.

Easter week becomes a crucial moment for the status of SB4 in Texas. With a hearing scheduled for next weekimportant decisions are expected to be made about the future of this legislation and its implementation.

What is the current status of SB4 in Texas and what impact does it have?

The debate around Law SB4 focuses on several aspects. On the one hand, it is argued that the law is a necessary tool to combat illegal immigration and protect state borders. On the other hand, its critics maintain that the SB4 undermines federal immigration lawsaffects diplomatic relations and does not adequately address the complexity of migration.

The Biden administration has expressed concern about the effects of SB4 in international relations and immigration law enforcement at the federal level. Next week's hearing is expected to shed light on these issues and determine the path forward regarding SB4.