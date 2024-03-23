During the nine hours that SB4 was in effect in Texas this week, confusion reigned on both sides of the border. As migrants camped on the Mexican side, county officials struggled with the logistics of regulations that make it a crime to enter the state irregularly and give agents the power to arrest migrants.

Counties like Terrell decided not to apply the measure, which was later suspended in court. Their local jail only has capacity for seven people and they do not have a van to transport detained migrants. Given the doubt as to whether the law will go to the Supreme Court and be approved, the lack of resources and personnel that would complicate its implementation have become evident.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter.