To the rhythm of Huayno, Saywa, renowned Peruvian singer and host, has released a song and video clip with a special dedication to mothers who are about to celebrate their day.

“Kayusqay Mamallay” is the new composition by the singer-songwriter in collaboration with Nicanor Loayza. The theme is based on admiration and affection for all the parents, feelings that are clouded by the nostalgia of not being able to be close to them in the current health situation or, in sadder cases, because they are no longer present.

“The love felt for a mother is the most sensitive and beautiful. However, this will be the second year in a row that we will not be able to wrap our arms around them because of the situation we are experiencing and that makes us feel flooded with so many feelings and memories ”, he commented Saywa.

The single also opted to revalue the Andean culture, which is why it has been recorded in Quechua and Spanish.

“We continue to bet on Quechua and traditional rhythms. We want to preserve our identity, culture and that the new generations can also know it. It is that who knows what he has, can love and value it, “added the artist.

The musical arrangements of “Kuyasqay Mamallay” were under the direction of Jeremías Urrutia, while the guitar, the charango and the requinto were in charge of the musician Carlos Tenorio.

For the creation of the video clip, the team chose to record the landscapes of the Pachacamac citadel. The editing of the material was left to Yaku Studios.

Faced with the work of the musical and audiovisual team, the singer did not hesitate to reiterate the importance of this work. “We cannot stop producing, creating. Despite the health emergency, artists must continue to move forward, promoting our works ”, concluded the artist.

