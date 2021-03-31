Since the pandemic of coronavirus, many holidays had to be canceled or modified. This is the case of Holy Week, which for the second consecutive year will not include the traditional parade, processions, among other activities in Huamanga. In the midst of all this, singer-songwriter Saywa clings to the hope that Peruvians — and especially Ayacuchanos — have not lost their mystique, spirituality because of this commemoration.

“The recollection and reflection are maintained. I believe that now more than ever we are united in that feeling called love, because Jesus is love.”Miski Takiy’s host said in a statement.

In addition, the well-known interpreter Saywa, who last year released a video clip in Aymara and Quechua to bring hope to the Andean people, invited everyone to reflect on these days of Holy Week.

“Whether through prayers or reflection, his message of love remains so relevant. And because of that, Peruvian families must keep this in mind, especially in these difficult times that we have had to live through the pandemic”, He added.

On the other hand, Saywa she remains focused on her musical projects. She entered the recording room to capture a new song and, in addition, record a video clip in the citadel of Pachacamac, to accompany the dissemination of this material. At the same time, he continues to lead the management of Miski takiy, which recently premiered the 2021 season with new figures such as Aracely Poma and Renata Flores.

