Yesterday the games that will come to playstation plus Premium and Deluxe in a couple of days. However, today an unexpected change has been revealed, since one of the titles that appeared on the initial list has been removed.

Through an update, it has been revealed that Sayonara Wild Heartsa game published by Annapurna Interactive, will not be part of the game selection which will arrive on PS Plus in a few days. Although no details were offered, PlayStation commented that this was just a mistake. In this way, this is the list of news:

-Back 4 Blood | PS4, PS5

-Dragon Ball FighterZ | ps4

-Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition | PS5

-Life is Strange: Before the Storm | ps4

-Life is Strange | ps4

-Jett: The Far Shore | PS4, PS5

-Just Cause 4: Reloaded | PS4, PS5

-Just Cause 4 | ps4

-Omno | ps4

-Erica | ps4

-Syphon Filter 3 | PS1

-Star Wars Demolition | PS1

-Hot Shots Golf 2 | PS1

Although it is a pity that Sayonara Wild Hearts is not available on PlayStation Plus, this does not mean that you will eventually find yourself in this service. In the same way, this is the first mistake of this type that has been made, so it is a surprise, but it is very likely that it will not be repeated.

Editor’s Note:

Sayonara Wild Hearts it’s a fantastic title. It’s basically a Carly Rae Jepsen record turned into a video game. It’s a rhythm game that doesn’t last a little over two hours, but what’s interesting is the music, which is top-notch. An experience that many must try.

Via: PlayStation