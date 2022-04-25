Psychologist Thijs Launspach is a stress expert and author of the book Breeding pressure † He marvels at modern working and gives tips every week for more happiness and less stress at work. Today: choose according to your values.

Will I switch to a job with a competitor? Shall I start that project that will cost me a lot of work but is very prestigious? Will I accept that promotion, even if it means a lot more administrative tasks?

Work life is full of these kinds of questions, and the answers to them are not always immediately obvious. If you’re anything like me, you tend to say yes to requests as much as possible. And before you know it, you have a crowded agenda. With all kinds of fun, interesting activities, but still: overcrowded.

Pleasure, purpose or money?

Recently I was on The School of Life’s theater tour entitled You didn’t learn this in school† One of the speakers, philosopher Martijn de Rijk, explained what criteria he uses to determine which jobs he takes on. Martijn uses the ‘three p’s’ for this – fun, purpose and money. With a possible work project he keeps asking himself: do I think it will be fun (fun), is it meaningful, does it do something for the world (purposethe goal), and does it pay off (money) in terms of finances?



Quote

Saying ‘yes’ to everything is actually not really saying ‘yes’ to anything

Does the request meet all three p’s? Great, then it’s a unicorn: you don’t come across one very often. Considering two of the three P’s is still fairly easy. With less than two, it already becomes serious doubt.

My own do-or-don’t decision model is a bit more complicated. I often test such a request against my core values ​​for work. The more ‘yes’ to the questions below, the more likely I am to take a job:

1. Is it something I haven’t done before, or think I could learn from? (values: challenge, self-development)

2. Can it benefit the client, reader or participant? Do I contribute something to society? (values: meaning, result)

3. Is it fun to do? Will I have a lot of fun with it? (value: fun)

4. Does it make money? (values: reward, safety)

Easy to talk

Admittedly, as a self-employed person it’s a bit easy to talk about – I ‘don’t need’ anything in principle, I don’t have a boss who yells at me: ,,Then you just want to make sense!”

Yet it is also important for many employees to make a distinction between what is and what is not – if only for focus. Saying ‘yes’ to everything is actually not really saying ‘yes’ to anything. And, equally true: saying ‘yes’ to everything may get you popularity, but saying ‘no’ regularly will earn you respect.

Thijs Launspach is a psychologist and stress expert. He wrote the books about this Breeding pressure (2018), Working with millennials (2019) and Work can also be done (2020).





