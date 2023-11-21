IDFA Film Festival released three press statements about it in three days. The Museum Association posted a statement of support on its site calling for a ceasefire, but few museums do the same. Theaters are unsure whether they want to give space to the new ‘Theater for Gaza’ initiative.

That cultural institutions find it difficult to relate to the war between Israel and Hamas is an understatement, according to conversations that NRC with directors and program makers. They sound cautious, sensitive, searching. Wherever art and social debate come together – theater, museums, film – employees and makers ask them to show involvement. But in this complex, bloody conflict, any position can lead to polarization, and even silence can be perceived as a political choice. The Gaza war poses a basic question to cultural institutions: why they exist in the first place.

Last Friday morning, after a wakeful night and an hour of sleep, The Hague theater director Cees Debets had the feeling that he had found an answer. “I think that theater should be the place where you meet. Where you are allowed to have enormous differences of opinion, and where you know that is allowed.”

Debets, director at the National Theater, had opened the Theater aan het Spui that night for the ‘Sleep Strike’ with which theater maker Laura van Dolron wanted to draw attention to the war in Gaza. Debets had arranged extra security, but it was not necessary. “The night is mild,” he says. “I realize that such an event has a high hippie content.”

Early in the evening Debets had lit candles, which had burned out when morning came. After Van Dolron had read her monologue to the 45 visitors about the pro-Palestinian activist Rachel Corrie, who was run over by a bulldozer in the Gaza Strip in 2003, there was a long silence. “No one dared to clap, because everyone felt: we have all night.” Then there was a talk, including by the Palestinian theater maker Ibrahim Mousa, by a Dutch pastor, by bar staff who spontaneously spoke.

Although the emphasis was on Gaza, attention was also paid to Israeli victims, Debets says. “It was not a competition in suffering.” “Very intense stories” were told, and he felt that that night had brought connection. “An artist has to address uncomfortable and sometimes unsafe topics on stage. The theater director must create the safest possible environment to have that unsafe conversation with the audience.”

Political positions

Providing space for emotions and debate, without taking a political position. That is what most cultural institutions and organizations seem to be aiming for around the Gaza war. But this conflicts when makers adhere to explicit political views and propagate them based on their social motivation as artists.

The IDFA documentary film festival, which was held in Amsterdam from November 8 to last Sunday, was unable to avoid that conflict. On the opening evening, director Orwa Nyrabia offered space to demonstrators from the action group Workers for Palestine, who carried a banner with the slogan ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free’, which is considered anti-Semitic. Nyrabia had applauded.

That went badly. Nyrabia wrote in a press statement that he had not seen the slogan, and apologized. Subsequently, Nyrabia’s apology was again interpreted as a political position, but this time by filmmakers who felt solidarity with the Palestinians. Approximately fifteen makers withdrew from the festival.

Ultimately, IDFA managed to calm the matter with a statement that the festival wants “everyone to feel welcome and safe” and in which it rejects censorship. On Friday he also announced that he would organize a symposium on “the role and responsibility of film festivals and cultural institutions in times of global crisis”.

Incredibly complicated

The line between solidarity and partisanship is thin, as IDFA and other cultural institutions experience. Pepijn Kuyper, director of the three Amsterdam cultural centers De Rode Hoed, Felix Meritis and De Nieuwe Liefde, also feels that his organization (together the Amerpodia) cannot remain aloof – but calls it “incredibly complicated”.

“We are developing programs, but we don’t want to take sides.” What makes that all the more difficult, he says, is that he has employees with diverse backgrounds. “That is super interesting and I am very proud of it. There are also people with a Muslim background. There is a lot of life there, and there is also sadness.” He himself feels a strong need to do something about the issue, to stand up, he says. “That sounds abstract. Because then what?”

Felix Meritis is organizing a first event this Friday: ‘Solidarity Through Art: Palestinian Stories’. A statement referred to “the devastation and immeasurable human suffering resulting from the intense bombing against innocent people in Gaza,” and called for a ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

The event, where the film The Story of an Olive Tree in a Whirlpool (Mohammad Abou Chair, 2022) will be shown, aims to “highlight different stories about the Palestinian community and their struggle for freedom.” As an illustration, a woman wearing a headscarf has been drawn rising from a building that is in ruins. Donations for the Palestinian cause will be collected.

Asked whether all this contributes to neutrality and connection, Kuyper is silent for a moment. “Yes, I think so, but that’s the difficult part. You want to do good wherever you can. At the same time, we can quickly give the impression that we are on a certain side.”

A benefit evening was held at the Melkweg pop venue in Amsterdam on November 15. The proceeds went to emergency aid for children in Gaza. Photo ANP / Ramon from Flymen

This event is only the first in a series, he says. The three stages will provide space for connection, sadness and dialogue in all kinds of programs, from film to debate and music; De Rode Hoed is presenting a substantive program on the context and impact of the Gaza war. “We really want to look broadly and ask questions.”

Artists and some employees are also calling on the museum to take a stand

No responsibility

For another part of the cultural institutions, this doubt leads to the choice not to speak out at all about Gaza and Israel. The Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam consciously chooses this, says director Rein Wolfs. “It is a complex conflict that has enormous historical burden, and in which everything that is brought to light is very polarized. We do not want to take responsibility for that.”

The Stedelijk Museum was one of the three museums on Museumplein that were defaced with red paint on Museum Night on November 4, an action that was claimed by Workers for Palestine, the same action group that also demonstrated at IDFA. Artists and some of its own employees are also calling on the museum to take a stand, says Wolfs.

He mentions Jonas Staal, the Dutch winner of the Prix de Rome who is currently exhibiting with other nominees in the Stedelijk Museum. When Staal accepted the prize on October 31, he called on the Stedelijk to show solidarity with artists worldwide who, according to him, are silenced if they speak out for the Palestinian cause.

The Stedelijk did not respond to this. “The fact that we do not issue a statement of support does not mean that we are not involved,” says Wolfs. However, he feels that there is no way to do this well, also because he does not know how the museum could contribute. “There is currently no exhibition in our museum that directly addresses the theme of this conflict. We would also find such a statement of support a bit of an empty statement.”

There are few museums that speak out about the conflict, and they do so cautiously. The Nieuwe Instituut (Rotterdam), the Amsterdam Museum and the four museums of the National Museum of World Cultures posted statements of support online that, in various words, condemned the violence on both sides and called for a ceasefire.

The Museum Association, which represents 467 Dutch museums, also published a short statement of support with this content on November 9, the day of its annual conference. When asked about the association’s motives, director Vera Carasso is silent for a few seconds. “I find it difficult to comment on this. You can never get something like that completely right. Not all museums were convinced that this was necessary, others would like us to find words for it. Our role as museums is to create a dialogue, to seek connections. And doing nothing would also be a statement for a sector that is so socially involved.”

Solidarity

In the theater world, Laura van Dolron’s The Hague night program has grown over the past week into a national initiative ‘Theatre for Gaza’ that will organize programs in theaters in the Netherlands and Belgium in the coming weeks.

The six initiators from the theater sector want to draw attention to the “violence in Gaza, the West Bank and Israel” and “provide a place for the community to come together in solidarity.” There are now fourteen events plannedbut there are also many theaters that have doubts.

Theater Rotterdam is not participating, says head of programming Dave Schwab. “Opinions are very divided internally about this. The initiative concerns all victims, but still. It appears that you are taking sides.”

His theater feels involvement, says Schwab – it also spread its own message of support on Instagram. “Everyone agrees that this is a terrible war, but as a theater we want to find our own way to deal with the many trouble spots in the world, such as in Ukraine and the Democratic Republic of Congo. We were already working on that, to find a form in which you can enter into connection and dialogue.”

Dave Schwab of Theater Rotterdam and Cees Debets of Het Nationale Theater both say that this war makes them think more about the function of theater. “I understand the reluctance of my colleagues,” says Debets. “But I think it is important to take this place as a theater, especially in these times where there is less and less room to differ in opinion.”

“I absolutely agree with the initiators: you cannot remain silent,” says Dave Schwab. “You can also open the theater so that people can find comfort there. We have to do something that makes sense. As a theater we are confronted with our own meaning.”