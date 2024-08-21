Suddenly this Wednesday morning, August 21, Club América released a statement through its social networks regarding the Chilean defender’s medical report, Igor Lichnovskywhere it was reported that he will undergo surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee.
With this, the footballer has been out for the rest of the year and part of the beginning of 2025, since as is well known these injuries have a recovery time of between 6 and 9 months or more, depending on the evolution of each player.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The 30-year-old South American defender was coming off a dream year with the blue-cream team where he achieved second championship and became an undisputed starter practically from his arrival. In addition, he returned to the Chilean national team and was able to form part of the squad that participated in the Copa America 2024as if that were not enough, had just renewed his contract until the summer of 2027.
This semester with the Eagles he was barely able to play Matchday 4 of the 2024 Apertura and the three games that the team faced in the Leagues Cup 2024all of them as starters for 90 minutes.
Just in the recent elimination of the team at the hands of the Colorado Rapids In the quarter-finals, he was the target of criticism for having missed one of the penalties to close the round in which the Aztec team had an advantage over the American team.
#goodbye #Apertura #Igor #Lichnovsky #América #due #injury
Leave a Reply