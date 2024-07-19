When the German rock band Scorpions presented their so-called farewell tour in 2011, their singer Klaus Meine said: “The right thing to do is to retire at the top.” It must have been a joke: Scorpions’ finest hour was undoubtedly the 1980s, when they achieved global notoriety with their heavy metal and their irresistible ballads. They created generational anthems like Still loving you, and with Wind of Change They provided the soundtrack to the historic changes in Europe that the fall of the Berlin Wall symbolized.

What was a joke was that they were going to retire. This week Scorpions are touring Spain (passed through Valencia, Chiclana and Madrid, Santo Domingo de la Calzada and Gijón remain). the Wizink Center in the capital, On Tuesday, a crowd full of black T-shirts and grey hair left satisfied that they had relived their best years, even if Klaus’s voice does not sound as crystalline as it did then.

That Farewell Tour was to last three years, until 2013, passing through dozens of countries and giving rise to the documentary film Forever and a Day, directed by filmmaker Katja von Garnier for German public television DW. It was released as a DVD and is available, dubbed in Spanish, on the DW website (divided into two parts: Here is the first chapter and here the second one). The footage follows the band during that tour and intersperses memories and recordings from throughout their career, which has turned out to be one of the longest-running, because they joined forces in the sixties and their first album is from 1972.

From the start they decided to sing in English, they say out of revulsion at the German folk music they heard at home, although they admit there was also some ambition to reach the global market. The two leaders remain at the forefront: guitarist Rudolf Schenker, who composes the music, and singer and lyricist Klaus Meine. On stage, Meine brings distinction with his tenor voice, which has overcome more than one problem with his throat; Schenker is comfortable on rhythm guitar and leaves the more frenetic licks to the other guitarist (Matthias Jabs), but keeps the prettiest ones for himself.

Scorpions were part of the phenomenon that was the heavy metal in the eighties. The genre is based on classic rock and roll, but with more speed, distortion and treble, and with an aesthetic that triumphed in the neighborhoods at a time that was favorable for urban tribes. There were bands with a thunderous sound, such as Metallica, AC/DC, Judas Priest or Iron Maiden (all four are still active); and there was a more easily digestible current, that of Kiss, Europe or Bon Jovi, from which labels such as glam metal either hair metal, by the carefully coiffed hairdos of its artists. Scorpions was in a middle ground: most of their songs follow the codes of the heavy orthodox, but it was his very romantic ballads that were played on the radio and in the discos (back then they played “slow” ones to encourage flirting): Still Loving You, of course, and also Always Somewhere, Send Me an Angel either Holiday.

Scorpions’ association with the Europe that brought down the Iron Curtain is not only due to Wind of Change, who came to sing in Russian and who it has been written were of great interest to the CIA. They had been pioneers in performing in Moscow at the beginning of the perestroika; later they had a certain relationship with Mikhail Gorbachev, whom they visited at his residence in the last days of the USSR. In 1990 they went on stage with Roger Waters to perform The Wall in a pharaonic spectacle organised on the esplanade that was then the area around the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, where the wall, now in ruins, had passed a year earlier.

In Forever and a Day, They are seen very excited before the concert that they believed to be the last, in Munich in 2013. They swear that they have no plans beyond that, although people close to them already hint that they cannot imagine them retiring. And they let slip that the idea of ​​leaving everything “is difficult to bear”. Immediately after Munich, they are recruited by MTV to record one of their Unplugged. That wasn’t the end either. They decided to leave what was said in the documentary in a bad light and extend its tourthat passed through Spain in 2014. There were two more albums and two more big, endless tours, one for having completed half a century as a band, the current one for the 40th anniversary of their most famous album, Love at First Sting.

The power of 80s nostalgia, especially in the broader segment of the population pyramid, and the huge appetite for concerts that has been awakened after the pandemic prevent these old rockers, like so many others of their generation, from cutting their ponytails. Why, if tickets are still selling off?

