You see how someone who turns his face to the Lord of Glory can have a face in front of people and another face from which he feels humility in prayer and when performing the rest of the pillars. And I discovered a dangerous fact that popular examples were designed to mimic this element of human nature, especially those traits associated with cunning and stupidity at the same time. For example, they say “the tongue has no bone”; That is, when a person goes on talking, it may lead him to destruction, so he will have to apologize or do something greater than that in order to save his face and restore people’s considerations. In another example, the same bone is used to restrain those who speak inappropriately. The one who babbles and often interrupts the sentences, phrases and ideas shared by others and raises his voice in conversation, they say to him “bones are in the throat”; Any stumbling block in the way of knowledge and dialogue. Do you know, my friends, what is meant by these examples in the legacy? It means respecting the etiquette of dialogue and knowing when to say what we want to say and in what way to say it and to whom we direct our conversation with the education and values ​​we were brought up on.

Therefore, the poets’ creations stop me and I interact with the words sung by the creators of singing and composing, triads we loved that spoke with courage, beauty and tact about love as if they reflected our tongue. Words are words, but how do we use them, when do we say them, and how do we fuse them with a reality that has an impact on others. I always wonder: Do poets write their poetry to influence others or to express their feelings and what is in them? Therefore, some of their metaphors and metaphors are ambiguous because they are personal and secret, and there is a plot that only those who were in their place know or revealed to the poet’s stomach.

For those who know I say, the difference between frankness and rudeness is like a rubber band when the packet of money is large. We need to put it in an arrangement that indicates its interdependence and the importance of its size and value, and we do not need that link when the money is few, and it is very possible to wrap it in any position and not mention it or brag about it. Between the lines, you will know that the lost must find themselves, and we must all be in the beauty and greatness of the homeland in speaking the truth, the truth, and every beautiful thing that our eyes touch in the homeland of love.