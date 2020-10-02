Bollywood Syllabes remembered his role and contribution on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on 2 October. Sylabs paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi through social media. At the same time, Shah Rukh Khan, while sharing a post on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, spoke of not speaking, not seeing, or not hearing. On this post of Shah Rukh Khan, the co-star of his film ‘Fan’, Sayani Gupta, taunted that Gandhiji has also taught us that one should speak for truth.

Shahrukh Khan wrote Gandhiji’s message

Shahrukh Khan has shared a monochrome picture on his Twitter handle. In which this message is given that don’t look bad, don’t say bad, don’t listen bad. With this, he wrote, ‘If we want to teach our children something on this Gandhi Jayanti or tell them something that works in their good and bad times, it is that – don’t listen to bad, don’t look bad and don’t speak bad.’

Sayani Gupta said – should be voiced for the victims

On retweeting this tweet by Shahrukh Khan, Sayani Gupta wrote, ‘You must speak right. Gandhiji has also taught us that one should speak for the truth, voice for the victims, one should speak for the rights of Dalit brothers and sisters. Don’t just close your eyes and ears. ‘

Sayani not happy with Shahrukh’s silence in Hathras case

Tagging Shahrukh Khan in his tweet by Sayani Gupta and using the word Dalit clearly shows that he is not happy with Shahrukh Khan’s silence in the Hathras case. Let me tell you that all the Bollywood syllabus have given their response in Hathras case.