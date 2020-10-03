Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s silence on big issues hurts his fans. On this silence, now Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta has taken a sting in a very spectacular way. Actually, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Shah Rukh Khan shared Mahatma Gandhi’s learning picture with ‘Don’t say no, don’t listen, don’t look bad’ and asked his children to execute it. Regarding this, Sayani Gupta said that Mahatma Gandhi had also taught to raise his voice for truth. Know this whole matter in further tweets.

Shahrukh Khan tweeted this

King Khan has shared the photo of his daughter Suhana in the post. In the photo, Suhana has her hands on her eyes which shows that one should not look bad. In the tweet, Shahrukh wrote, ‘If we want to teach our children something on this Gandhi Jayanti or tell them something that works in their good and bad times, it is that – don’t listen, don’t look bad and don’t say bad .

If this Gandhi Jayanti there is one ideal we would like our children to follow, in good times, bad times and all the time …. it should be hearing no bad … see no bad …. speak no bad! Remembering the value of truth on Gandhiji’s 151st Birth Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/oOgnX57yBS – Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 2, 2020

Sayani Gupta tightened

Shahrukh Khan’s post went viral on social media. In such a situation, Four More Shots fame actress Sayani Gupta tweeted a taunt on the actor. Through his tweet, he exhorted Shahrukh that everyone should have the courage to speak the truth and also raise the voice for the right. She writes by tweeting, ‘Must speak right. Gandhiji has also taught us that one should speak for the truth, speak for the victims, speak for the rights of Dalit brothers and sisters. You should not just close your eyes and ears.

Say something. The Right thing. Gandhi also taught us to speak up for the Truth, the downtrodden, the exploited, for our Dalit brothers and sisters. Don’t just shut your ears and eyes and mouths. @iamsrk https://t.co/IChzz2k5n0 – Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) October 2, 2020

Sayani Gupta has directly questioned Shahrukh’s silence through his post. He has even tagged Shahrukh in this tweet. Now that he has used the word Dalit in the post, it can be understood that he is not happy with Shahrukh’s silence in the Hathras incident. However, Shah Rukh Khan has not given any reaction to it yet.