He interrupted the actress who was listing the number of Holocaust dead on stage to give her version of how the Holocaust really went.

“This is your truth, say only what suits you, you are completely inflating the numbers”, are the words spoken by a professor of the ‘Curie-Sraffa’ high school in Milan on the eve of Memorial Day at the Spazio Teatro 89: the man had accompanied a class to attend the show, but was unable to help himself in the face of what sounded like an injustice to his ears.

The work, entitled “Herr Doktor”, was centered on the Minister of Propaganda of the Third Reich Joseph Goebbels. When the actress Beatrice Marzorati came to talk about the consequences of Hitler’s “final decision” the teacher stood up and shouted phrases like “this is only your truth” from the audience.

The actress replied that “this is history” while the professor retorted that “instead it is ideology”. Marzorati explained to the microphones of TgR Lombardia the attempts to “calm down the man to continue the show and eventually resume the moment of confrontation at the end of the performance”, but the professor decided to leave the hall in protest.

It would not be new to releases like this. Her colleagues have written a letter to the principal to inform her of the incident and to dissociate themselves from the denialist sentences.

The school director Raffaella d’Amore apologized to the Spazio Teatro 89 and specified to the company that the episode does not represent the institute’s thinking on the Holocaust.