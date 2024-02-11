Nikki Haley, former United States ambassador to the United Nations, former governor of South Carolina and pre-candidate competing for the Republican Party's presidential seat with Donald Trump, was the target of sarcastic comments from her rival this Saturday (10) in your own state.

“Where is her husband? He's gone. He's gone,” Trump said at a rally at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina. The state's primary will take place on the 24th.

Haley responded in a public note in which she accused Trump of “ridiculing the military service of my husband”, Major Michael Haley, who has been on a military mission in the Horn of Africa since last June and had experience in Afghanistan. “If you ridicule the service of a combat veteran, you don't deserve a driver's license, let alone being president of the United States,” added the pre-candidate.

She also said, at her own rally, “Donald, if you have something to say, don't say it behind my back. Get on the debate stage and say it to my face.” The former president has avoided all debates in the primaries, and Haley has used the strategy of challenging him to a verbal confrontation.

Michael Haley also responded, posting a meme of a wolf on the X with the caption “The difference between humans and animals is that animals would never let the stupidest ones be the leader of the pack.”

President Joe Biden also commented on the case, on the same social network. “The answer” to Trump's question “is that Major Haley is overseas serving his country right now,” he said.

“We know he thinks our soldiers are 'stupid', but this guy wouldn't know what service to his country was if he slapped him in the face,” Biden provoked, making a reference to an accusation by John Kelly, former -Trump's chief of staff who claimed he didn't want to visit a Paris cemetery for Americans who died in World War I because the place would be full of “suckers” and “losers.”

Kelly accused Trump of other episodes of insensitivity towards the US military and war heroes. He reportedly said at Arlington National Cemetery in 2017, “I don't understand, what did they get out of this?”, referring to the dead soldiers. Last year, a Trump campaign spokesperson responded to the site Axios that “John Kelly acted like a clown with these disproven stories that he fabricated because he didn't do a good service for the president while he worked as chief of staff.”

In his first campaign for president, in 2015, Trump faced a similar controversy when he made comments about Senator John McCain of Arizona, a Vietnam War veteran. “He was captured. Does being captured make someone a hero? I don't know. I'm not sure,” he said in an interview with CBS. McCain did not attend the Republican National Convention the following year, but said he would vote for Trump out of loyalty to the Republican Party. He passed away in 2018. According to the magazine Atlanticwhich heard three sources from the presidential office, Trump reportedly said “we are not going to support the funeral of that loser.”

On Sunday (11), Haley lowered her tone a little: “either Donald Trump is openly insulting military families, or he got confused again and doesn't know that my husband is on active duty.”