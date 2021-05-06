Fourteen months of pandemic, 121 thousand dead and a destination still uncertain despite the hope of mass vaccinations and the improvement that is observed in Italy, partly because of the restrictions that are being eased, partly because of the coming summer that drives away respiratory viruses. Of all this tragic experience that the world will not forget for a long time, the most distressing for the relatives of the victims of covid is the news shortage and isolation that prevents them from greeting or saying goodbye, depending on the case, of those who are discussed in the rooms dedicated to the most seriously ill.

The Puglia region, in the south of Italy, a regional law has just been voted that allows the victims’ relatives to enter into intensive care in critical conditions to encourage, greet or directly say goodbye to the loved one who is struggling with the suffocation caused by the coronavirus.

The decision of the Puglies gives a great accolade to the movement that is underway and that has led many relatives to even chain themselves in front of hospitals or where they can achieve an immediate impact on their despair. Puglia law creates the Humanity Document, which the directors of the Covid-19 health sectors must adopt to consent to the entry of visitors.

The Puglia region, in southern Italy, has just voted a regional law that allows entering intensive care. Photo: EFE

It seems incredible but the document covers An empty space that it has been difficult and that it was born from the will of one of the twenty Italian regions. In the others there are already movements that are coming together in what can end in a vast collective reaction.

“The limits of the possible.” Pier Luigi Lopalco, advisor to the person in charge of health in the region, points out that it is not a matter of forcing an already dramatic situation that is experienced in the wards of seriously ill patients due to the virus. “It depends on the conditions of the patient and the other inmates. One visitor at a time: it has been established that the meeting should be facilitated for the patient, especially “if he is in critical condition but will have an active participation”.

If the patient is sedated, as is the case for many hours a day in intensive care patients, the visit is not scheduled. The objective is arrive on time, promote the psychological well-being of the infected, which can be helped at the moment more difficult fighting the virus.

A nurse comforts a baby after surgery in Ancona, Italy. His parents cannot enter due to covid. Photo: Reuters

The Humanity Document establishes the protocols for how relatives should dress and undress, with protective devices. During the entire visit, the presence of a healthcare operator. Visitors must give guarantees to keep the case confidential, in respect of other patients.

To move the authorities of the region and regional legislators are the mountains of letters and messages that circulate on social networks throughout Italy. Some have been written by those who have survived to tell so much anguish in their own skin, the pain of isolation during which they are deprived of all contact.

The letters of pain

During the debate on the law that has shaken all Italians, direct testimonies were read. Councilor Giuseppe Tutolo read one of the letters. That of a daughter.

“Dad left with pajamas and slippers and never came back. We had prepared a small bag for him with his personal effects, but to no avail: they told us that they could not accept anything that came out of an infected house. “

the stories are all different and all alike.

“Dad left at 9.30 on April 8 and 13 days of hell followed”.

“They did not give us any information about where he was hospitalized or how the disease was progressing. No information on the hours in which we could speak with the doctors, no response to the telephone calls made at all hours to Covid sectors of the hospitals, no help to know when and where we could take changes of clothes and what you need. “

A nurse places an oximeter on a covid patient in a hospital in Rome. Photo: AP

In other regions of Italy the system has worked much better, at least in daily communication with doctors about the condition of the most seriously ill. But the most difficult wall, almost always impossible, has been the one that prevented and prevents most of the relatives from establishing some direct human contact with the loved one “who is not allowed to say goodbye or see him for the last time.”

The request of the priests

In the region of Tuscany, the capital Florence, the authorities have been sensitive to the proposals of the association “Everything is life”, guided by the monk Guiadalberto Bormolini, one of the hundreds of priests who comfort the sick. More of two hundred priests They have died infected in this solidarity task throughout Italy, as well as 370 doctors also fell fighting on the front line in these months of infernal waves of the pandemic.

The Vatican supported the initiatives of Father Bormolini, which had a great impact among Tuscan Catholics. “They are alone, suffocated by the double pneumonia caused by the infection. How is it possible that we cannot do anything so that they receive at least affection, closeness?”, The members of “Everything is life” wonder.

Fear of dying alone and suffocated

Many times the sick manage to go to the hospital carrying your cellphone and so the relatives “listen to their despair and fear.” “It is the fear of dying alone and suffocated. The lack of breath produces pain and anguish ”.

In intensive care, the inevitable response is continuous sedation of intubated patients receiving oxygen. “Those who have moments of lucidity despair and receive more sedation.”

Doctors enter intensive therapy in Cremona. Photo: EFE

Giampaolo Donzelli, member of the national committee for bioethics, explained that “remote support It is insufficient, we have understood the need to assure you anyway the presence of a relative ”.

In Tuscany, procedures are also in place to facilitate family access to the most seriously ill patients’ rooms. “For the terminally ill don’t be left alone in the face of death, without a caress, an affectionate hand ”, says Giampaolo Donzelli.

Maximum security

The Tuscan health advisor, Simone Bezzini, emphasizes that “the important thing is that everything is carried out with the maximum security”. Groups of experts in various hospitals work to ensure in fast times to be “fast and prudent”.

Relatives, for example, are not only explained how to move and what precautions to take to avoid the slightest possibility of a contagion. Above all, it is about managing emotions in the face of a loved one who is near death. “Enough a small mistake and everything can fail ”, says a doctor.

On the outskirts of the city of Modena, in the center of Italy, the civil hospital of Baggiovara has been operating for a few months, with a modern and transparent structure.

A nurse in a special suit and a breath flower, in an ICU in Rome. Photo: EFE

A doctor enters an intensive therapy monitoring booth, turns on her walkie talkie. In front is the row of beds, 18 of which are all occupied by patients. The monitors are in each position, they show the vital parameters of each one, with series of numbers that light up each time the guard level is exceeded.

The architectural transparencies of the Baggiovara hospital not only increased the efficiency in cures, it increased the rate of humanity in one of the least human moments. The director of anesthesia and resuscitation Eleonora Bertellini informs that “here we can enter by appointment, one at a time, to relatives ”. “It is very important to overcome the isolation and anguish of the sick.”

There is a special room, called “the bubble”, enabled for encounters, it is a clean air space in such a polluted area.

“Sometimes the bed is too far away and we use the cameras so that relatives can see their loved one better on the monitor. And if the patient is awake we turn him around so he can greet them and see what happens. If they can communicate, the nurses speak and establish communication and here, in the bubble, you can see what they are saying ”.

The most dramatic element is the absolute isolation that prevents any relationship with relatives, says a doctor. Photo: AFP

When hopes are low and any small improvement is fought for, according to Dr. Bertellini the need to overcome “deep difficulties” increases.

“The most dramatic element was the absolute isolation that prevented any relationship with relatives. A trauma that has hit us health workers also hard. For this reason, here we feel that it is necessary to further humanize intensive therapies. “

A step forward was to go from telephoning to establishing contacts with video calls. “In March it was still the only type of contact possible between families and patients. It was immediately realized how much seeing their relatives comforted the sick ”.

Bertellini said that another positive experience has been, in extreme cases, getting relatives to see their relatives when they had already passed away. “It has allowed them to make a elaboration of mourning very diverse.

“In the dates inside the ‘bubble’ it has been as if they had been able to say hello one last time.”

Rome, correspondent

AP