The Internet has become a fundamental element in our lives, all Our devices need to be connected To send and receive messages, consult social networks and emails and much more. Although when we are on the street we use mobile data, when we get home or work, the first thing we do is connect to the Wi -Fi.

For years, it has been an indispensable tool in millions of homes and offices, but traditional routers have begun to become a bit obsolete. Technology advances at high speed, and also the needs of consumers. The Current Wifi Limitations They begin to worry customers.

The constant failures in the coverage, the signal falls and the large number of connected devices generated great internet failures that reach mobile phones and computers and therefore many people have begun Find alternatives to the traditional router with which to avoid these problems.

WIFI

The traditional wifi could have found a rival in those known as Intelligent mesh networksa novel technology that is overcoming and improving the inconveniences that the Internet we all have at home or the office suffers. The main difference between the two is in the way they emit the signal.

Unlike routers, which emit a signal from a unique point, these mesh networks They use several interconnected nodes capable of distributing the signal more widely throughout the space. This allows to create a more continuous and stable network that guarantees high -speed Internet access, regardless of connected devices.

Mesh nodes communicate with each other guaranteeing that coverage works perfectly. This type of technology is gaining ground to the conventional Wi -Fi and more and more homes that have implemented to avoid those annoying complications caused by the old one.