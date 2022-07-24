Summer vacations always give off the aroma of happiness. Whether it is on the beach, the mountains, in the village or in a city, seven readings are proposed below to enjoy them anywhere, and thus discover all the activities that can be done on a beach; live an adventure with recycled material; say goodbye to the pacifier without tears and forever; learn to order the room or how to sew. And, above all, being able to laugh as a family with two illustrated albums that take humor to another level. Because summer learning is also just another game.

There are difficult questions to answer and even more so when a chick is not satisfied with the first answer they give it and asks different animals the same thing: “What came first: the chicken or the egg?” ‘The chicken or the egg?’, by Przemyslaw Wechterowicz and Marta Ludwiszewska, is an illustrated album that shows the curiosity of a chick to know the truth when in doubt and the different opinions of the other beings to whom it turns in search of aid. The work is written with humor that contrasts with the naivety of the main character. Has the chick satisfied his curiosity? Being a father is not easy and less so on school days. You have to put the turbo on when the child has not yet gotten up, he will be late for school, and of course, the father or mother will also be late for work. 'We were late!' is a work that reflects, through humor, a family reality: the parent is in a hurry while his son takes things more calmly because, you know, they have another notion of time and do not realize that the minutes they happen and that will make us be unpunctual. We are so focused on meeting our goal that sometimes we do not listen to the children and they can give way to funny anecdotes. So try to relax on those hectic mornings because you will do better. Remember the saying: "Dress me slowly, I'm in a hurry". Give your clothes a new life by learning some sewing tricks under the supervision of your parents. Create felt patches to personalize your jacket: decorate a plain t-shirt with pom-poms; design your beach hat and protect yourself from the sun this summer; recycle a pair of pants and turn it into a skirt. ‘I learn sewing’, from the Susaeta publishing house, is a book aimed at children that will help them develop creativity and reuse garments thanks to its more than 40 projects that are well explained through texts and images. Where do we start? The Japanese Marie Kondo is known as the guru of order thanks to her best seller ‘The magic of order’. Her motherhood gave her the idea of ​​writing a story aimed at parents with young children to show us that being tidy can be taught from an early age. Lili and Theo. The magic of friendship’ features Salina Yoon’s illustrations that perfectly reflect the essence of the Konmari method. Lili and Teo are friends who love to play together, but they are very different from each other: Lili likes to collect things, while Teo prefers to classify her things and have them assigned a place. Lili has so many things that she doesn't let her play with Teo. Her house is messy and she feels overwhelmed. Fortunately, Teo helps him and teaches him a method. Enjoy this story with your children in which they will learn to order and the value of friendship. It is time to remove the pacifier, but how to do it? Do we take it and throw it in the trash without giving it importance? Shall we write to the Pacifier Fairy and ask her to take it away as soon as possible? For a small child to do without his pacifier is a very big step and he should feel accompanied at all times. But how do you make the transition right? The illustrated album ‘Goodbye to the pacifier’ is aimed at both children and adult family members. In its pages you will find scenes of family life and a brief guide with suggestions to gradually approach that key moment and make what seems so complicated easy: saying goodbye to the pacifier. Leo is an inventor full of ideas, if a bit clueless; Lisa is his best friend, supports him in his inventions and tests his prototypes. The dump is their favorite place because they enjoy the freedom they need. Both are different from their schoolmates and therefore put up with heavy jokes. They live in Ciudad Única and it is forbidden to leave its limits. Is there life elsewhere? ‘Leo and Lisa. Beyond the unique city’, by Miguel Ángel Sáez Hernández, is an original book both for its history and for how it is made. This work narrates an adventure in which the protagonists do not give up their way of being, they are curious and their concern for ecology is innate. The illustrations are original and have been made with recycled material. A book that gives a lot of play in reading and from which several lessons can be learned. With the arrival of the school holidays, our plans are piling up to make the most of summer with our children. One place that comes to mind is the beach with the sand, the umbrella and the sea, but have you ever thought of how many things you can do? Discover them in the book 'La playa', by Ximo Abadía, whose illustrations and texts will bring you closer to that idyllic place. Remember the available activities that this little paradise offers you: build a castle, play with the waves, have a race to see who can put the umbrella first… There are so many options in this space of sand and sea that there is no room for boredom. You are already beginning to smell the sea and hear the whisper of the waves. You sign up?

