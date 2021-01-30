On June 21 the first state of alarm ended. After five days, Alona and Alberto got into their van camping and they left their rental townhouse in the mountains of Madrid to start a new life in an old peasant house in Muras (Lugo), a City Council of 642 residents that since the middle of the 20th century has lost 80% of its population. A similar story is that of Héctor’s family, who moved from a tenth floor in Alcorcón to Ollauri, a town of 320 inhabitants in La Rioja. Verónica and Santiago also decided to leave, in their case from the Levantine coast to El Frago, a town of 50 inhabitants in Aragon.

In the urban world, going to the countryside has always been an ideal of escape to the good life, and never the city had caught us so much as during the coronavirus pandemic. There are specific indications that point to greater citizen interest in leaving the city for the countryside. The increase in home searches in municipalities with fewer than 5,000 inhabitants registered by Idealista, for example, shows an increase of 14.8% of the total last November compared to 10.1% in January 2020.