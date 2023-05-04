Many years ago, the Papalote Museo del Niño’s IMAX Mega Screen was an incomparable attraction. Today, the museum announced through its official Twitter account that it will close the doors of this iconic movie theater, where the premiere of the series was recently screened. Halo, to present it to the public.

The Mega Screen stopped working just yesterday, May 2, and the reason Papalote gave was that “the analogue format makes it difficult to offer attractive programming to our visitors. For these reasons, it concludes its cycle and stops operating.”

The first time the screen operated was in November 1993 to become a 3D room in 2003. They were 30 years of memories that many Mexicans will surely treasure in their minds.

We want to inform you that, starting today May 2, 2023, the IMAX Megascreen of Papalote Chapultepec will stop operating. We all bid farewell to the IMAX Megascreen, thank you for these 30 years of projections 💙 pic.twitter.com/CpCQ12hopK — Papalote Museum (@Papalote_Museo) May 2, 2023

The museum took the opportunity to inform that there will be new attractions that will take the place of the Mega Screen, which had a projection area of ​​408 square meters and used 70mm film to provide higher quality images and sounds than the traditional format.

During its life cycle, more than 80 films were shown to approximately 18 million people.

Via: The universal

Author’s note: The last time I visited the Papalote IMAX Mega Screen was at the launch event of the series of Halo for Paramount+ and I must tell you that it was one of the worst decisions that the agency in charge could have made since, in addition to projecting it in Spanish, there was a rather bad format adaptation from 16:9 to 4:3. Anyone who has recently been to a function can confirm that Papalote did the right thing when dismissing this room that, yes, gave us a lot of happiness at the time, but that is no longer up to the age in which we live.