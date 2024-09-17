The news

TO Singapore Qualifying is fundamental and the 2023 GP is yet another example of this with Carlos Sainz who maintained the lead of the race from the first to the last corner, even allowing himself the luxury of offering DRS to Lando Norris at the end to help the McLaren driver defend himself from the Mercedes who had tried to shuffle the cards with an extra stop to have a clear rubber advantage over the two leaders.

Last year the Marina Bay circuit debuted with the novelty of a straight line in the last sector where previously there were two chicanes. From this year in that section from Turn-14 to Turn-16 it will be possible to activate the DRS in what will be the fourth DRS zone of the track.

The first is on the starting straight, the second in the stretch that goes from Turn-5 to Turn-7, the third on the straight that leads from the slow hairpin after the bridge to the detached of Curve-13.

Adding a DRS zone after Turn 13 could actually change the race tactically since forcing a driver to defend himself in Turn 13 could favor and not a little after the crossing of trajectories to complete the overtaking before the braking of Turn 16 thanks to the possibility of being able to open the mobile wing.