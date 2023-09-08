Mª Belen Acosta Jimenez Friday, September 8, 2023, 08:56

















The month of September is chosen by those who want to get away from the classic crowds of the months with the most demand for travelers. Also, during this month, although the sun continues to shine strongly, it gives a bit of a truce with the temperature so that we can travel to any destination and enjoy it to the fullest.

There are many tourist companies that are committed to offering great discounts for those who have wanted reserve your vacation for the last days of summer. They offer the possibility, for very little money, to put the icing on the cake of your days off with unforgettable experiences. What’s more, the month of September is usually an ideal option to book winter trips to any part of the world.

At Travelzoo they are always on the lookout for the best travel deals so that you have the opportunity to find the destination of your dreams without leaving your home and clicking. Sounds idyllic, right? Well, there are already more than 30 million people who assure that since they have chosen Travelzoo to carry out their trips they have forgotten the fear of being disappointed thanks to the dream conditions they offer.

If you don’t know what to do with your days off, go ahead and discover these four destinations to travel to without scratching your pocket. To fly!

Travel to the Caribbean on a transatlantic









Live 15 incredible days aboard the Costa Fortuna, a ship inspired by the classic Italian liners of the Costa Cruises shipping company. During the trip with full board and with a stop in the Canary Islands, you will enjoy all the services of this brand new cruise. Swimming pool, disco, theater, gym and all kinds of activities such as live music and night shows await you on this cruise where Travelzoo members have a 5% discount, already included in the incredible price.

You will set sail from the port of Barcelona to travel to the Island of Guadalupe in the Caribbean. You will be fascinated by its natural beauty to check first because it is one of the richest places in marine fauna. In addition to his tropical beaches where you can surf or practice water sportsyou can also visit their small towns on their trekking routes.

A most complete plan that you can book from today until September 30. Escape the cold this November and enjoy the warm temperatures during this cruise from just €332 per person.

Weekend in Ibiza











It’s never a bad time to shelve stress and catch a flight to enjoy the good climate and atmosphere of the island of Ibiza. For both those who refuse to say goodbye to summer and those who want to treat themselves after weeks of work, Travelzoo brings you this incredible offer. Nothing less than 3 days and 2 nights in the Vibra Riviera apartments, like Sant Antoni Bay. You will be less than 150 meters from one of the best beaches on the island in a quiet place where you can live a complete chill-out experience until October 2.

Choose which weekend is best for you to travel to the Balearic Islands and enjoy a few days of relaxation and fun from less than €200 per person.

Leaving from Malaga or Barcelona airport, you will travel with everything included to treat yourself to that whim you so deserve. Do not miss this opportunity and make your reservation now. You only have until next September 13. What are you waiting for!

8 days in Morocco











Enjoy a complete tour and live the magic that comes from Morocco for 8 days from only €599 per person. This round price includes three days of visits to some of the most charming cities in the area. You will walk through the souks of Casablanca and Marrakech, you will discover the mysteries behind the walled city of Fez to finally stop at Rabat and surprise you with the French colonial heritage that still wears its streets. Of course, do not miss the opportunity to go to essaouria, known as the Pearl of the Atlantic. It will surprise you!

Without a doubt, Morocco is an explosion of colors and unique flavors that will captivate us from the first moment. You yourself will be the one who dictates the route to use the time in what most attracts your attention. From sitting down to enjoying that secret corner to try the rich dishes of traditional cuisine.

The offer includes flights, 7 nights of accommodation in charming hotels, 7 breakfasts and 3 dinners, as well as transfers by vehicle and a Spanish-speaking guide.

Travel from November 24 to one of the most exotic corners of Africa. Do not miss the opportunity book before September 20.

Travel to Porto on the December bridge











Although it seems that those cold days are still far away, there is no better way than to start organizing to travel during the Immaculate Conception holiday. Take advantage of this bridge that goes from December 6 to 8 to travel to the beautiful city of Portoin Portugal, from €316 per person.

You will stay at the Vincci Oporto, a 4-star hotel that has been awarded TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice for its ratings from hundreds of users who are delighted with everything this luxury hotel has to offer.

In addition to the 3 hotel nights, the price includes the outward and return flight and the option, for €24 euros more, to include breakfast. Either from Madrid or Barcelona airport, you can spend 4 days and 3 nights in one of the most emblematic cities in Portugal to visit the Sé Cathedral, stroll through the Mercado do Bolhao or get lost in the impressive Lello e Irmao bookstore , one of the most beautiful in Europe.

Book your return until September 20 and start crossing out days on the calendar. I assure you that it will be a more than unforgettable December bridge.