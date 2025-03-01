Much of traffic accidents are due to alcohol consumption by drivers. It is one of the most common risk factors and is present in almost 50% of fatal accidents. This substance reduces reaction capacity and worse decisions are made so it is not compatible with driving.

To prevent drunk drivers from circulating along Spanish roads, the General Directorate of Traffic, Perform daily breathalyzer controls where the blood alcohol level is checked and if necessary it is removed to the involved of the road retaining the vehicle. As the agency indicates on its website: “If drinking and driving becomes common, that the accident occurs is a mere matter of time. The only really safe rate is 0.0 g/l.”

The allowed blood alcohol level varies according to different factors. In novel and professional drivers dedicated to driving, the blood allowed rate should not exceed 0.3 g/l and 0.15 mg/l in exhaled air. For the rest of the drivers, blood alcohol must be less than 0.5 g/Ly in exhaled air 0.25 mg/l. Everything that is overcome these figures It will be considered an infraction.

Breathalyzer control

The measurement is made by a device called ethylometer, A method used in police controls and that throws the result of the amount of alcohol in the body through the air that the driver blows inside the device. Alcohol can begin to be detected in the blood at 5 minutes of having ingested it and reaches its maximum level between the next 30 and 90 minutes.

As the DGT website explains, a person with a 1g/L breathalyzer level may need between 6 and 10 hours so that your breathalyzer level falls of the maximum allowed level. Even below the legal limit, the risk of accident can already be increased. Therefore, it is best to avoid driving after having consumed any amount of alcohol.

But this is over since Traffic has launched a new measurement tool. This new breathalyzer allows detecting the alcohol rate without the need to blow. It is an apparatus that measures these simply parametersand approaching it to the driver’s mouth. In this way, those with respiratory or excessively drunk difficulties will be able to perform the test without problem.