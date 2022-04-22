Home page politics

Of: Florian Naumann

Michael Kretschmer (CDU, left), Prime Minister of Saxony, speaks to Roland Wöller (CDU), Minister of the Interior of Saxony, before a special session of the Saxon State Parliament. © Robert Michael/dpa

Saxony’s Interior Minister Wöller has to vacate his post: After several police scandals, Prime Minister Kretschmer is apparently losing patience.

Dresden – Saxony’s Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer (CDU) apparently dismisses his party colleague Roland Wöller as Minister of the Interior. According to reports from the dpa and AFP news agencies, this was learned on Friday (April 22) from government circles in Dresden. Kretschmer draws conclusions from Wöller’s controversial personnel decisions and several scandals in the police force. previously had sächsische.de reported.

By his own admission, Kretschmer recently had the feeling that “we are only talking about supposed or actual scandals”. Nevertheless, in a short statement to media representatives, he emphasized Wöller’s merits – such as the new police law. The dismissal of Wöller was not easy for him, said Kretschmer. But his own communication was not only met with approval. It was heard from Saxon coalition circles on Friday that they had been informed late about the change in personnel.

A successor for Wöller has already been found: CDU politician Armin Schuster is to become the new interior minister. Schuster originally comes from the Federal Police and has experience as a head of authority. However, the personnel for the federal government comes at the wrong time: Schuster currently heads the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Assistance (BBK). In the course of the Ukraine conflict, this area of ​​responsibility in particular had again come into focus. “With Armin Schuster, the BBK loses a good and committed president,” praised the domestic spokesman for the Union faction in the Bundestag, Alexander Throm (CDU). In return, Saxony will have a “recognized domestic political expert” as its new minister.

Saxony: Interior Minister Wöller apparently dismissed – Several affairs and scandals in the police

In the past few days, the pressure on Wöller had increased significantly. Police unions withdrew their confidence from him and, even after crisis talks, renewed their calls for his resignation. Until the end, however, Wöller did not let on that he wanted to follow suit. He also had the backing of the head of the German Police Union (DPolG), Rainer Wendt. He described Wöller as a politician who “tackles problems courageously and hands-on”.

Recently, new allegations against a mobile task force (MEK) of the police in Saxony became known. The MEK Dresden is said to have declared a skiing holiday in a four-star hotel in the Alps as a “training trip”, like that Leipziger Volkszeitung reported with reference to security circles. The public prosecutor’s office in Dresden had already made public last week that they were investigating 25 officers from the MEK Leipzig and a police doctor. During a graduation procedure for two new MEK members, one of the two was shot and injured by a practice weapon. Colored ammunition was fired.

There were also controversial personnel decisions. Most recently, the post was at Saxony’s police academy in Rothenburg (Görlitz district). Manja Hussner, for example, is to become the new chancellor there – a former fellow student of Wöller’s wife. The police unions spoke of nepotism and emphasized that there was no longer any trust between the police and their supreme employer. A crisis talk this week did not change that. (dpa/fn)