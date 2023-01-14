The Prime Minister of Saxony urged to repair the Nord Stream-1 destroyed during the sabotage

The Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which was damaged in a sabotage, should be repaired, as Germany will need cheaper gas after the end of hostilities in Ukraine. This call was made by the Prime Minister of the Federal State of Saxony, Deputy Chairman of the Christian Democratic Union Michael Kretschmer in an interview with the newspapers of the Funke group, an excerpt from which leads TASS.

He noted that the issue of Russian gas is not yet raised due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. However, according to the Prime Minister of Saxony, it is important to take care to secure the Nord Stream infrastructure from further destruction.

“Time runs. If the damage is not repaired, Nord Stream will become unusable for a long time, ”Kretschmer shared his concerns.

He also proposed to evaluate in which country in Germany it would be possible to buy cheaper alternatives to liquefied gas, so that this would be in the national interest.

At the end of December 2022, the United States declared its readiness to assist Europe in investigating the sabotage at Nord Stream.

Prior to this, the director of the Energy Development Fund, Sergei Pikin, admitted that the current slowdown in the investigation of the Nord Stream explosions is due to the fact that the perpetrators have already been found, but “no one wants to talk about it.”