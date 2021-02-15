I.In a district of the city of Marienberg in the Saxon Erzgebirge district, several people have gathered for the ski carnival without observing hygiene measures. According to a police spokesman, there were indications that around 100 people were involved.

The celebration on Sunday afternoon was held without mouth and nose protection and without observing the distance rules. With the arrival of the police, most of the celebrants were able to leave the event quickly on their skis. The exact number of people can therefore not be confirmed.

The police are now investigating non-compliance with the Saxon Corona Protection Ordinance.