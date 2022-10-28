In Bautzen, unknown persons threw incendiary devices into a former hotel that was soon to accommodate families who had fled. Saxony’s interior minister condemned the act as “deeply primitive and inhuman”.

Target of an arson attack: the “Spreehotel” before the arrival of the first asylum seekers in 2014 Image: dpa

Sachsens Interior Minister Armin Schuster (CDU) has sharply condemned the arson attack on a planned refugee accommodation in Bautzen. “Setting houses on fire out of hatred because you don’t want refugees near you is deeply primitive and inhuman. In the current situation, that is not the basic attitude of the Saxons,” said a statement on Friday.

The police have started the investigation. It is not yet known who threw the incendiary devices into the “Spreehotel”. “But we have to assume a xenophobic arson attack,” said Schuster. Refugees have already been accommodated in the hotel in the past. It has just been prepared to accommodate refugee families.

On Friday morning, unknown persons had carried out an arson attack on the planned accommodation in Bautzen in Upper Lusatia. Four people who stayed in the house remained unharmed, according to the State Criminal Police Office in Dresden. According to previous knowledge, the perpetrators had smashed windows. A fire then broke out inside the house, which has since been extinguished.