D.he AfD has built a steady following. Five years ago it won more than 100,000 votes from former non-voters in Saxony-Anhalt. In a country where not even one in two people voted in 2006, voter turnout rose to over 60 percent. It is also similarly high in this state election. Although the AfD is losing votes to the CDU, it has lost almost three percentage points, but it still binds every fifth voter to itself.

The AfD association, which is now being monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and which has not attracted much attention in the state parliament with its constructive policy, has apparently not disappointed its supporters. Very few of his 2016 voters stayed home this time around. Five years ago it was mainly protest voters, now half of them say that they vote out of conviction.

AfD loses voters to the CDU Voter migration in Saxony-Anhalt Source: infratest dimap / Status: 06.06.2021, 11 p.m.



For 70 percent, the program is decisive, according to by-election surveys by Infratest Dimap. The AfD is particularly successful among those who describe their economic situation as difficult. According to Infratest, she scores 38 percent of them. Most of its supporters are people in simple jobs; a third of them say they have lost their salaries as a result of the corona pandemic.

The numbers suggest that AfD voters see themselves as left behind. In addition to the refugee policy, which is still met with a high level of rejection, they see the infrastructure as a major problem. In the structurally weak state, the supporters tend to come from constituencies that are struggling to move away, they come from municipalities and small towns. They tend to have a low level of education and do rather simple jobs.

The majority of AfD voters are young. If only citizens under the age of 60 had voted, it would have been a close race between the CDU and AfD (28 to 30 percent). The thesis of the Eastern Commissioner Marco Wanderwitz (CDU) that parts of AfD voters are socialized by dictatorship is not fulfilled: the AfD is strong among voters between 25 and 44, i.e. those who did not experience the turnaround or in childhood. One could say that Haseloff owes his victory to pensioners and women, among whom his CDU is much further ahead (41 percent).

The majority of CDU supporters would like a stronger demarcation from the AfD

There were only a few thousand votes that the CDU was able to take from the AfD in this election; Nevertheless, the concern that the right-wing populist party will be the strongest force may have contributed to Haseloff’s success. 13,000 votes came from the Left Party, 15,000 from the SPD – after all, the party was able to achieve 35,000 non-voters. As in other East German federal states, the prevention strategy primarily benefits the Prime Minister’s party. Haseloff’s clear rejection of working with the AfD is very popular (69 percent), although large parts of the CDU supporters want the party to be even more distinct.