Dhe balcony by Gunnar Schellenberger not only offers an excellent view of Magdeburg Cathedral. Photos from August 12 show that the office of the President of the State Parliament of Saxony-Anhalt can also be used as a free VIP box. The recordings show how Schellenberger followed Roland Kaiser’s open-air concert on the cathedral square with guests who were obviously also in a good mood.

Reinhard Bingener Political correspondent for Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Bremen based in Hanover.

The matter could probably have been settled with a word of regret. But the CDU politician initially claimed that he had “an official appointment” in his office that evening, which lasted until 9:30 p.m. The recording times of the photos gave a different impression.

And Schellenberger’s statements about the alleged service date also raised questions: Why is a meeting scheduled at short notice on a Saturday evening, which is said to be about the 25th anniversary of a Max Planck Institute? Why was no one from the institute present? So far, the institute does not even know whether it will even celebrate this anniversary in 2024.

CDU sticks to Schellenberger

Schellenberger admitted mistakes and donated 600 euros to the child protection association. However, he insisted that it was a service appointment. However, it has now emerged that his wife was also present during the hit concert and another couple and two women whose functions are also not known. Offering them alcoholic beverages was a “matter of courtesy,” says Schellenberger.







After the two opposition factions of the Left and the Greens, the co-governing SPD faction also called on Friday for the resignation of the 63-year-old state parliament president, who is described by all parties as idiosyncratic. During his time as State Secretary, Schellenberger used a medical certificate to ensure that he received a 7 Series BMW instead of a 5 Series. So far, however, the CDU parliamentary group has not moved away from Schellenberger. A number of people there shake their heads at Schellenberger’s clumsy crisis communication. But his election as President of the State Parliament already showed how thin the party’s staffing is.

Moreover, the majority of the black-red-yellow coalition in the state parliament is shaky due to the rifts in the CDU parliamentary group; a replacement of the President of the Landtag would therefore involve risks. If Schellenberger does not get caught up in further contradictions, the summer evening with Roland Kaiser should therefore have no consequences for him.