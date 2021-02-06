At the party congress in Saxony, parliamentary group leader Alexander Gauland called for his party to stick together: “We must not allow ourselves to be split into two or more camps. There is only one AfD. ”One should not act according to the wishes of the protection of the constitution.

D.he AfD parliamentary group leader Alexander Gauland has warned his party against a split and called for unity. “We have to stick together. We must not allow ourselves to be split into two or more camps. There is only one AfD, ”he said on Saturday at the party conference of the Saxon AfD in the Dresden Exhibition Center. The party included national and liberal conservatives as well as national liberals and “social patriots”.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution wants to force the AfD to separate from “so-called radicals”, said Gauland: “If we align the AfD with the wishes of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the AfD experiment has failed … It is wise to say goodbye to follies and some shrill tones , but wrong to follow the guidelines of this authority on constitutionality. A party that democratically fights wrong politics can never be anti-constitutional. “

At the beginning of his 15-minute greeting, Gauland rubbed against the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, which has now also classified the AfD in Saxony as a suspected case. The AfD will soon follow as a party as a whole, said the honorary chairman. The “political demonization” of the AfD will be put into practice step by step. The fact that a government has the largest opposition party monitored by domestic intelligence is unprecedented in the western world.

The Saxon AfD boss Urban welcomed the almost 700 members in the capital of Saxony and the “capital of resistance” – this is how the Islamophobic and xenophobic Pegida movement Dresden calls it. Urban also discussed the protection of the constitution. It was known that the observation would come: “This external pressure must not divide us. It should serve to close the ranks even closer, to hold together, to support one another. “

Bundeschef Tino Chrupalla is the top candidate of the Saxon AfD for the Bundestag election on September 26th. The 45-year-old was elected with 77.5 percent of the vote. Chrupalla had no opponent at number one on the state list. In his application speech he quoted from a collection of material that the constitution protection had put on him and that his lawyer had conveyed to him. “We want to take on government responsibility, but not at any price,” he called out to the 700 members. He identified the AfD as a “hard conservative” party “right of the center”.

Urban gave “30 percent plus” as a voting target. In the 2017 federal elections, the AfD in the Free State was able to displace the successful CDU from first place with 27.0 percent of the second votes. In the state elections two years later, the Union turned the tables again.