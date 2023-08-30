Dhe mayor of the Saxon city of Freiberg gave a speech at a ball in St. Petersburg, according to a report by the news portal “Zeit Online”, in which he advocated “good cooperation” between Germany and Russia. The non-party Sven Krüger has confirmed his participation in the Petrovsky Ball, reported “Zeit Online” on Tuesday. There he found much praise for Russia, without mentioning the war of aggression against Ukraine.

According to “Zeit Online”, Krüger said at the ball, among other things, that he was an optimist and that’s why he started learning Russian a good year ago. And he is convinced that Russia and Germany “will find togetherness again in the future and overcome difficult times”. According to the report, Russian President Vladimir Putin also sent a message to the ball.

When asked by “Zeit Online”, Krüger explained that he had been at the ball at the invitation of organizer Hans-Joachim Frey. Frey has long had close ties to Russia and Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin, continued “Zeit Online”. In the spring of this year, Putin awarded Frey a medal, Frey said on this occasion: “I would like to say: I am on the side of Russia.”