Dubai (Union)

Saxo Bank, the bank specializing in trading and investing in multiple assets over the Internet, today released its forecasts about the performance of global markets during the first quarter of 2021, including business ideas that cover stocks, forex, currencies, commodities and bonds as well as a set of macro factors that affect the portfolios Customers.

The bank said: The last quarter of 2020 witnessed a wide spread of cryptocurrencies that are heading towards higher regulation and less ambiguity, and this trend continued in 2021 driven by the increase in institutional interest and the desire to move away from central financing, and this started from two main factors: the opportunity to support 3 to 5 percent Out of your wallet in something that might generate double the returns, and the sheer amount of paper money in circulation.

And he continued: This fear of devaluation has pushed people to search for financial products that are protected from inflation, while investors are gravitating towards the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies, and with the anticipation of major promotions for major players, regardless of the perceived challenges, demand appears on the verge of rising.

“Given the limited supply,” said Anders Nysten, quantitative analyst at Saxo Bank BitcoinAnd, the large energy costs associated with validating mining deals, it is a store of value more than other cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum. Ethereum has industrial applications, but the wide range of applications is very restricted at the present time, as the network allows the ability to process only a small amount of transactions per second.

“Whatever the bandwidth boost, the ETH 2.0 upgrade takes validation away from the energy-intensive mining process,” he added. Thanks to the constant influx of new issues, the Ethereum coin becomes inflationary in nature. In the long term, and if he does not actively participate in supporting it, the owner of Ethereum will experience a gradual decline in its value. However, the overall goal of this currency is to keep inflation at levels low enough to get enough auditors, which keeps the network safe. ”

He said: “With regard to our expectations for 2021, positive sentiment in the field of cryptocurrencies depends on the increase in the trend towards adopting them, as well as the pace of successful development of technical infrastructure in line with the increasing requirements of the network. At the same time, the future remains open to organizational challenges, and the potential for hackers to find vulnerabilities and hidden infiltration.