TV’s superhit serial ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ has been entertaining audiences for the last 5 years. All the actors associated with this show have been successful in making their special place in the hearts of the audience. Then whether it is the role of ‘Anguri Bhabhi’ or ‘Gori Mem’ or ‘Saxena Ji’. Yes, the popularity of actor Sanand Verma (Saanand Verma) who plays ‘Saxena Ji’ in the show has also increased among the fans. Today, even though they earn lakhs of rupees today, it was not always the time. Sanand Verma’s childhood was spent in a lot of difficulties. Sanand had to work at the age of just 8, due to the deteriorating economic condition of the house. Sanand started working in his father’s publishing house at the age of 8. Apart from this, he also used to work as a proof reader. You will be surprised to know that Sanand has also worked as a peon for money in his life.

According to the news, Sanand used to walk 25 km to sell printed books in his father’s publishing house. He often missed his school because of work. At the age of 12, he also started taking tuition to help with household expenses. On the other hand, his mind was also in acting. Then one day he reached Mumbai in connection with the job. He came to Mumbai and got a job with a package of 50 lakh rupees annually.

Although he wanted to make his career an actor. Then in the year 2010, Sanand Verma ventured into films and worked in many brilliant films like ‘Mardaani’, ‘Patakha’ and ‘Red’. But Sanand got real recognition from the TV serial ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ from the character of ‘Saxena Ji’. According to sources, Sanand charges 20 to 25 thousand rupees for an episode of this show.