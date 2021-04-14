There were socialists before Marx and, with successes, errors, breaks, trials, advances, defeats and setbacks, they generated a substrate from which the German philosopher was able to nurture himself to develop his own system of ideas. This period that occupies a good part of the first half of the 19th century is in charge of, with erudition and historical rigor, the Doctor of History Hernán M. Díaz in his recent book From Saint Simon to Marx. The origins of socialism in France (Byblos).

Different thinkers and activists parade through the work who, after the embers of the French Revolution, nourished with their ideas and experiences what would later become Marxism.

When he announced the publication of his book, Díaz titled the post on his Facebook account “Sawing the pedestal of Marx” and, in that short article, he reported a coincidence of views with two other contemporary academic productions of his work: “Three Recent books share, I think, a common aspiration: take away from Marx the mythical aura of the genius who thought everything alone and whose infallible word had the power to change the world”Declared the Argentine historian. The list consisted of Marx disciple of Engels, of Martín Mazora, of whom he noted: “Although I do not completely agree with all his theses, it shows that Engels understood before his friend the importance of the study of political economy to make an accurate diagnosis of society and was a direct witness of the workers’ organization in England, finding there the concrete and real antagonist of the bourgeois regime. ”And Engels before Marx, compiled by Nicolás González Varela and published in Spain: “It contains 600 pages of texts by Engels before 1843, many unpublished in Spanish, where it is seen to what extent this young man in his twenties could handle Hegelian categories, anticipating proposals that he later put into practice with his friend”.

The third book is his: “Against Marx? I do not believe it. In my case, fed up with the cult of personality (via “reason”), idealization and religious readings”, He declared then. Now, with the framework of the second wave of the pandemic as a context, the class struggle, the claim to morally and materially elevate the most impoverished sectors, the tensions between relations of production and productive forces and the claim of primitive Christianity, between other elements emerged in the interview with Díaz, which Ñ presented below.

–In the book, he recalls the influence of Lenin as one of the factors to seal Saint-Simon’s socialism as “utopian”. What other factors consolidated that view on those socialist thinkers prior to Marx, whom you rename as “original”?

-To begin with, the book of Engels From utopian socialism to scientific socialism, who was the great popularizer of the history of socialism and who standardized a way of mentioning original socialism. Another aspect is the same course of socialism in France, because Saint Simon and Saint-Simonianism exploded in a very notorious way, they were highly ridiculed by the French State and prosecuted and condemned for rebellion and embezzlement. In addition, there were other French authors much more translated into Spanish and English, such as (Charles) Fourier and (Pierre Joseph) Proudhon. On the other hand, Saint Simon was hardly translated.

– Are there Argentine intellectual currents that have taken up Saint Simon?

– There is a book that rescues all the readings of the socialism of the XIX century that is by Horacio Tarcus. The first volume collects the readings that Esteban Echeverría and Juan Bautista Alberdi did, they were very adherents of Pierre Leroux, who represented a humanist and spiritualist thought that was actually closer to the republicans than to socialism. That was the heir to Saint Simon that Echeverría read. In the 20th century, Rodolfo Puiggrós, under the pseudonym Alfredo Cepeda, produced a text on all the original socialists, called by the “utopians.” Scattered readings have been made, but always after Marx considered that stage a settled period, which should not be given much importance.

– Why is this cut made from Marx, in a way sacralizing his figure and ignoring those who preceded him?

– Because Marx has a much more coherent system of thought and is based on the pillars of the Hegelian dialectic and English political economy. He developed that terrain and later led the International Workers Association (AIT). And that is collaborating so that an idea is successful. The Communist Manifesto of 1848 was not famous in 1850 nor in 1860, it began to be republished when Marx directed the AIT. Marx summarizes previous thinkers, he also picks up a little-remembered socialist, Flora Tristán, who should be among the pillars of later socialism.

– You point out that there are recent works that sift this sacred vision of Marx …

–There are two books that have come out lately that de-idealize Marx; One is called Marx, disciple of Engels, by Martín Mazora, where it is said in its first part: “Engels said this first”. I also say in my book that Engels was on the left before Marx. And there is another 600 page book, Engels before Marx, which has all the previous work of Engels, before meeting Marx. There is a certain idealization of Marxism and it is logical, on the other hand. Every current idealizes its initiators but it is worth saying: “Now, he is a man of flesh and blood and he also collected previous things.”

– You mentioned before the figure of Flora Tristán, not always remembered in general and that you develop in the book.

– There have been mentions within feminism. There is a book by Andrea D’atri that has collected things from her, in Peru she is much vindicated, Mario Vargas Llosa has a novel about her. He has been more or less remembered, but he is a very attractive political figure. She, being a woman, knew Fourier, Robert Owen, the English Chartists. He made the proposal for a workers’ union where he said that the working class has to organize itself, as a party or union. It is little claimed by socialism, Marx mentions it, he must have known its ideas, but I believe that Tristan is a character to fully vindicate, also for the idea of ​​associating the emancipation of women with the emancipation of workers.

– Also in his research he rescues the links between Christianity and those socialist currents prior to Marx.

-Catholicism was in a deep doldrums in France, because the struggle of the liberals with the Church prevailed. The prevailing bourgeoisie in Parliament fought religions. Saint Simon thought of religion as a factor of each civilization. He proposed that there must be a new religion, and in 1829 he published New Christianity, which I translated in 2004. It does not say that religion has to dominate society but states that every society has a religion that expresses it and what Christianity taught is, for example, that there is no chosen people. In Christianity there is the consideration of the other, be they poor or not. Christianity had those values ​​of solidarity, of fraternity, which were values ​​that the Catholic Church had lost. Saint-Simon picks up these ideas of thinking about the poor, of trying to elevate them, and criticizes Catholicism because the states they lead treat the poor worse than liberal countries.

– Are there prejudices even today that prevent us from recognizing those links between socialism and Christianity?

– Yes and that is an inheritance of the liberals. Liberalism was anticlerical in France. Here it was also anticlerical in the 19th century. Within socialism there is also the inheritance of Christianity and that has nothing to do with the institution of the Catholic Church and with the nefarious role that the churches have regarding the knowledge or subjection of women. You can see heritages but there are also peoples that are mostly religious and you have to deal with that.

– Taken to the present, how valid are the Saint-Simonian proposals?

– I do not make a political claim of the Sainsimonians, what I do is a historical reflection. For me, the only importance that reflection on Saint Simon and the Saint-Simonian religion can have would be that socialists be able to recognize their Christian antecedents. It would be important for Marxists to know that.

BASIC

Hernan Diaz

Hernán M. Díaz

Buenos Aires, 1959. Historian.

Bachelor of Arts and Doctor of History. She has published numerous works on anarchism and socialism in Argentina at the beginning of the 20th century, on immigration and on the origins of socialism and feminism in France. He is the editorial secretary of the magazine Archives of the History of the Labor Movement and the Left and member of the Center for Historical Studies of Workers and the Left (CEHTI).

