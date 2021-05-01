M.Magnesium is an important metal. If there is too little of the mineral in the blood, this manifests itself in muscle cramps and weakness. In technology, it is the engineer’s friend when he wants to save weight. Magnesium is around a third lighter than aluminum and is used in various alloys, among other things as a material for sporty rims and in housings. In the engine itself, of course, there is largely a lack of magnesium, because magnesium alloys lack strength for highly stressed components and the melting temperature is significantly lower than that of aluminum.

The restrictions apply so far, but the engineers at the device manufacturer Stihl have now succeeded in making a magnesium piston usable. It is built into the new MS 400 CM chainsaw and, according to the company, is the first in the world to be used in series. This earned the technicians first prize for magnesium components in the die-casting competitions at Euroguss. The research and testing took several years to complete. The temperature resistance was not the main problem, explains Stihl product manager for chainsaws Bernhard Huber.

Rather, the heat resistance of the material had to be tinkered with, for example where the piston pins or rings meet the magnesium. The surface is protected by a layer of magnesium oxide. More details, like the composition of the alloy, are a trade secret. Despite the slightly different thermal expansion compared to aluminum, the cylinder liners and piston rings correspond to those of engines with conventional pistons. The Swabian company initially offered the MS 400 CM in three small markets, where a few thousand copies are now in use. There are no technical abnormalities, says Huber.

The lightweight construction benefits the maneuverability

The reward for the effort is a piston with a diameter of 50 millimeters and a weight of 70 grams; the one in the next smaller model, the MS 362 C, made of an aluminum alloy, is 47 millimeters, but weighs 81 grams. That doesn’t necessarily sound like a lot at first, because it is However, if the piston moves up and down at breakneck speed, a few grams of weight saved all components are subject to much less stress. As a result, connecting rods and bearings, for example, can be made more delicate, which in turn saves weight. The lightweight construction benefits the maneuverability. In fact, the MS 400 CM reaches 14,000 rpm, engines with a displacement of more than 60 cubic centimeters otherwise turn at most up to 13,500 rpm, explains Huber.

The new saw even has just under 67 cubic centimeters, from which it generates 5.4 HP (4 kW). With an engine weight of 5.8 kilograms, this results in a favorable power-to-weight ratio of 1.5 kilograms per kilowatt. The user then has a bearable seven kilos in hand, ready to saw. According to the manufacturer, this makes the MS 400 CM a universal saw for felling, delimbing and processing trees in medium-sized stands; the high speed is particularly welcome when delimbing.

Without getting muscle tremors

How can you work with it? The saw is a device for professionals, which can be seen from the list price of 1371 euros (with a 45 mm sword), it is overqualified for processing firewood for the fireplace at home. We used it to cut a few solid cubic meters, but also felled a tree with a trunk diameter of 60 centimeters. It is of course strong enough for this, but on the other hand it is so light that the editor can work with it for one morning without getting muscle tremors.

The equipment is also quickly explained. A 3/8 full chisel chain with a 1.6 millimeter drive link thickness is installed; the saw can be ordered with a rail length of 40 or 45 centimeters. There are caps with thick rotary knobs for filling up with oil and gasoline, and the cover above the air filter is fastened with quick-release fasteners so that you can switch from summer to winter operation in no time at all. The chain tensioner is conventional, the fastening nuts are stuck in the cover and cannot get lost. The MS 400 CM has an electronic engine control that Stihl calls M-Tronic, it regulates the mixture depending on temperature and air pressure. So just set it to “Start”, press the decompression button and start up.

With the new devices, pulling is much easier than it used to be, and there are no longer any force peaks. Even with a cold start, the engine comes on the third pull at the latest, the warm saw almost starts up when you look closely. The two-stroke engine works with the clever flushing system from Stihl; Air instead of a mixture flows through special channels in front of the outlet, which reduces flushing losses and thus reduces consumption and harmful exhaust gases.

In theory, the lower moving masses lead to smoother engine running and faster revving. The saw runs smoothly and with little vibration anyway, the damping by means of steel springs plays a large part in this. As promised, it turns up cleanly and in a flash, whether it goes faster than others, of course, cannot be said seriously without a direct comparison.

The MS 400 CM should only be the beginning. If you want them, you have to be patient for a few weeks, because the demand is high. If the technology proves itself, the magnesium piston will probably find its way into other models as well. In our opinion, the next candidate would be the MS 500, which is particularly light thanks to the electronic injection and costs a lot more. The expensive magnesium piston is not so important.