On September 1, 2014, in a ravine on the border between Peru and Brazil, four defenders of the Amazon forests were murdered with shotguns. They had been reporting for years that illegal loggers had threatened them with death for denouncing their clandestine activities, but the Peruvian State ignored them. It was with the crime that Edwin Chota Valera, Leoncio Quintisima Meléndez, Jorge Ríos Pérez and Francisco Pinedo Ramírez received the attention they deserved in life. The tragedy inspired a documentary (Blood, sweat and trees, by American filmmaker Robert Curran), a book (Wars of the Interior, by the Peruvian chronicler Joseph Zárate), dozens of journalistic pieces, and achieved in five months what the leaders had implored for decades: that their homeland, the native community of Alto Tamaya – Saweto, in the Ucayali region, be granted the title of land of 76,800 hectares of forest and, with this, it was determined that it was the property of the Asháninkas who inhabited it.

Julia Pérez, widow of Edwing Chota.

Sebastian Castaneda

The legal battle to punish those guilty of the quadruple homicide has just had a setback that has outraged families and civil society, establishing a generalized feeling of impunity. On August 29, the first Criminal Appeals Chamber of the Ucayali Court of Justice annulled the first instance sentence that sentenced Hugo Soria Flores, José Estrada Huayta, the Brazilian Eurico Mapes Gómez and the brothers Segundo and Josimar Atachi Felix to 28 years in prison. Soria and Estrada are accused of being the intellectual authors and Atachi Felix and Mapes Gómez of carrying it out. The reason, the judges argued, is that there was a lack of evidence and errors and defects were committed in the first resolution.

The decision of the lawyers to return the trial to point zero and the accused to continue the process in freedom has earned the rejection of the authorities of the indigenous peoples. “There is little commitment on the part of the Peruvian Justice to arrest and punish those responsible, and they imply that the path to impunity is increasingly wider. The lack of will of the State to defend indigenous peoples and human rights is also called into question,” says Jorge Pérez Rubio, president of the Inter-Ethnic Association for the Development of the Peruvian Jungle (AIDESEP).

For his part, Jamer López, leader of ORAU, AIDESEP’s counterpart in Ucayali, has called on the international community to focus its eyes on the case that has already dragged on for almost a decade. “The lives of our Amazonian brothers mean nothing to the State, because this judicial decision gives them a free way to continue murdering us; It is a clear path for loggers and illegal activities. We are beaten, but not defeated,” he emphasizes.

Photo of the Ashaninka leader, Edwin Chota. Sebastian Castaneda

Lita Rojas, widow of Leoncio Quintisima Meléndez, traveled for three days by boat from Alto Tamaya – Saweto to the city of Pucallpa to hear the court’s determination. Given her ruling, she immediately traveled to Lima to express her anger and disappointment. She did it with Julia Pérez, wife of Edwin Chota, the great leader of the community; Ergilia Rengifo, wife of Jorge Ríos, and Lina Ruiz, eldest daughter of Francisco Pinedo. Lina’s mother, Adelina Vargas, died last year while she was waiting for justice to come knocking on her door.

It is the first days of September and the four women are about to return to the jungle. They have had a tiring day where they have met with representatives of the Ministries of Justice and Culture. You can see it in their countenance and in the brevity of their words. They have told their drama countless times for nine years, but it is also too late for them. It’s eight at night, a time when people fall asleep in the forest. It will be a while until these Ashaninka leaders say a couple of things.

“We are going to continue fighting. But only God knows if we are going to achieve it,” says Lita Rojas, who wears a cushma, a tunic that distinguishes the Asháninkas. When Leoncio Quintisima was murdered by illegal loggers, she was left to raise four children. The last one was barely a year old when the misfortune happened. Her name is Leoncio like her father and she usually asks about him. Lita, furthermore, is the only one of the four who continues to live in the community. The rest went to Pucallpa for fear of reprisals from the murderers.

Relatives of Asháninka leaders murdered in 2014. Sebastian Castaneda

“Everything has returned to the beginning. So much time denouncing the loggers, those who destroy our forests and until now there is no justice for us. I feel very sad and it is with that feeling that I return to my town,” Ergilia Rengifo intervenes. She was the one who took her husband and the other three leaders by boat on an eight-hour trip, crossing the Tamaya River one day before the attack. They were heading to the native community of Apiwxta, on the border with Brazil, in the State of Acre, where they would meet with Brazilian leaders who had joined their fight against illegal timber trafficking. Ergilia, who raised nine children, remembers that that time a bird known as chicua, which is usually a bad omen, screamed for several minutes, perhaps announcing the attack. Although she tried, she couldn’t avoid what fate had in store for them.

Julia Pérez, who is taking care of her last child, the daughter of her new engagement, seems distant. Her ex-husband Edwin Chota was the voice of the people of Saweto without being an Asháninka. He instructed the community and instilled in them the impetus to demand what is right. Proof of this is the courage of Lina Ruiz, Francisco Pinedo’s daughter: “If we indigenous people stay silent it is as if we do not exist. I’m going to continue with all this, because it can’t be possible. The murderers of my father and his friends are currently walking down the street, going for a walk, free. And U.S? “We cannot return to our homes because they could kill us.”

Lina Ruíz, daughter of Francisco Pinedo.

Sebastian Castaneda

Lina thanks her father for having taught her how to fish and how to use an arrow to hunt partridges. Knowing that it is normally only instilled in men. The clearest memory she has of him is drinking her masato—a fermented cassava concoction—after a hard day and asking her children: Are you full? With a full belly, Francisco Pinedo showed them his affection.

Nine years later their fight has returned to the starting point. But they don’t plan to take a step back.

