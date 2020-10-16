Sawai Madhopur special poxo court of Rajasthan sent Rais Khan, resident of Gogor, accused of raping a minor, to judicial custody till October 29. The crime branch team arrested the accused in the case of raping a minor. So far 9 accused have been arrested in the high profile case of raping Sawai Madhopur’s famous minor. Out of these 7 accused are already in judicial custody while one of the accused is on the police remand of Pooja alias Poonam Chaudhary, a former lady officer of Congress Seva Dal.Pooja is being questioned by the Crime Branch team investigating the case. It was only after the interrogation of Pooja alias Poonam Chaudhary so far that the Crime Branch team arrested Rais Khan, a minor accused of rape. The Rais were then produced in the Poxo Court. Where the Poxo court sent the accused to judicial custody till 29 October.

Significantly, on September 22, in the Mahila police station, on September 22, a case was filed against the former Mahila police chief of BJP Mahila Sunita Verma against her associate FCI Personnel Hiralal Meena and former District President of Congress Seva Dal Pooja alias Poonam Chaudhary. Had it done. While taking action on the case, the police have so far arrested the three accused.

At the same time, police has arrested six other accused of raping a minor. All the accused are in judicial custody except Pooja alias Poonam Chaudhary, a former Congress Seva Dal official. The matter is now being investigated by the team of Jaipur Crime Branch, after the case is high profile and the police has questioned the investigation. Under the leadership of Crime Branch SP Anil Kayal, the Crime Branch team is interrogating Pooja alias Poonam Chaudhary, who is on a three-day police remand, and other people are expected to be named in the case.