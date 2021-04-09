The “Sawab” Center warned individuals against re-publishing news and video clips without verifying their content or source, stressing that such behavior is dangerous and leads to confusion and may affect others’ convictions and possibly their lives.

Finally, the center published through its accounts on social media a representative video clip, showing how publishing a fake video clip causes confusion among people, as it depicts a woman as if she was trying to throw her baby from a building window, and it was widely shared among users of these sites, and the publisher claimed The video is that the mother wants to kill her son, but the truth is that the mother was trying to save the infant from a fire in the house, and trying to keep him from the smoke and get his head out of the window while she was holding him.

The center warned of the lies that extremist groups spread through social media, pointing out that followers of misguidance use a special method to influence fragile minds on the Internet, as they use resonant words and sentences in a way that makes them resonate in the minds of their targets, to corrupt their minds and turn them into cheap tools to achieve their sick goals. .

In his “Tweets” posted on his Twitter account, he confirmed that one of the noble goals of society is to protect young people and young people from the lies and calls for violence and extremism that are spread on the Internet by the followers of misguidance, as they broadcast their poisons through social media platforms and means with the aim of collecting money, deceiving youth and exploiting them. Their enthusiasm in bloody goals against innocent people and society.

It is worth noting that the “Sawab Center” works on harnessing the means of communication and social media on the Internet in order to correct misconceptions and put them into their correct perspective, and to provide a wider space for the moderate voices that are often lost in the noise of misconceptions propagated by extremist ideologists.

Through its communication with the general public via the Internet, the center confronts and refutes the false allegations and false religious interpretations spread by the extremists. The center also communicates with the internet communities that are often prey to the advocates of this ideology.

The Center cooperates with the governments of the countries of the region and the world, including the governments of 63 countries participating in the International Alliance against Extremism. It also works with the general public, institutions, companies and youth to refute hatred and intolerance, and to highlight and spread the true values ​​of the religion of Islam, which are based on moderation, and call for Tolerance and openness.

