Although it may be hard to believe, Saw X It is one of the best films of the year. Not only is it considered a great film by fans of the series, but the general public and critics also think the same. Thus, it should not be a big surprise to hear that the eleventh feature film in this horror franchise is already in productionand it will arrive next year.

Through the series' official Instagram account, Lionsgate has confirmed that Saw XI It is a reality, and it will hit theaters on September 27, 2024. This is something that was already expected. Saw X It has a critical rating of 80 on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the film with the highest score in the franchise. For its part, this installment managed to raise more than $103 million dollars with a budget of only $13 million, which makes it a resounding success.

Although at the moment we have no idea what the story of Saw XI, It is likely that they will choose to continue with what was seen in this year's film, and make another prequel starring John Kramer, better known as Jigsaw, who is played by Tobin Bell. Let's remember that in the canon of the series, Jigsaw is dead, so making another prequel would give those responsible for the franchise the opportunity to explore this character even more. This was what Kevin Greutert, director of Saw, commented on this point in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

“I think there is regret. These movies would be a lot easier to make if that hadn't happened, but at the same time, the first three were largely considered the best of the Saw series. I think there was a kind of integrity in really trying to make a trilogy and nothing more. And decisively killing off the character, that integrity, as it was perceived at least at the time, was quite important to making the story great. But the fact that there were more movies to be made, we did the best we could and in some cases it was great to do it through flashbacks and all that. But yes, there is definitely a lot of desire not to have killed him.”

Let's remember that Jigsaw died at the end of saw 3, but he has had some type of participation in all the films in the series through memories or, in the case of Saw X, thanks to a prequel. While the suit-wearing puppet may be considered the iconic monster of the series, it is John Kramer who organizes each of these torture events.

We can only wait and see what will happen to the franchise in the future. We remind you that Saw XI reach to theaters next September 27, 2024. On related topics, Saw X caused a person to call 911.

I'm a big fan of the Saw series. Each film is highly entertaining, if somewhat stupid, but that's part of the magic of the franchise. While John Kramer was never that big a point for me, I can't deny that his involvement in Saw X It was interesting, so I wouldn't mind seeing more of this character in the future.

