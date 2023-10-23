Here we are. Passionate about horror or not, fans of the saga of Saws or not, almost 20 years later the very first chapter, the one signed by James Wan and his cinematic debut, let’s go back to talking about this now historic film saga that changed and renewed the horror genre in cinema. Sawwhich we are talking about in the review, arrives in Italy on Wednesday 25 October, in the traditional Halloween period, and is a film Kevin Greutertthe historic editor of the entire saga and former director of Saw VI And Saw 3D (in these two cases, without demonstrations of particular abilities).

Retrace your steps

After the two more than failed attempts to renew or exploit the saga, first with Saw Legacy (a prequel that delved into an unlikely first game hosted by Jigsaw even before the events of Doctor Gordon) and then with Spyral (an unsuccessful attempt at a reboot that follows the adventures of an emulator), then comes Saw John Kramer and the actor who plays him, Tobin Bell, much more convincingly. Saw X is in fact set chronologically between the events of Saws and of Saw II.

Basically, it comes between the bath game between Adam and the Doctor Gordonand between playing in the house with the group of ex-prisoners among which the famous one was included Amanda. It is therefore neither a sequel nor a prequel, but a film that delves into part of John Kramer’s story.

John, in the midst of his battle with brain cancer, is referred to the surgical team of a doctor who promises big results in curing cancer in a non-traditional way. An experimental treatment made up of drugs and surgery opposed by pharmaceutical companies and, therefore, carried out secretly Mexico. However, it all turns out to be a big, well-planned scam. For John Kramer it is an unforgivable scam, which must necessarily result in a great revenge game. To put it in puzzler’s terms, “rehabilitative”. Game managed directly by him and his first and devoted accomplice Amanda Youngtogether with the help of an old acquaintance…

This is the plot, which being so separate and separate from the events of the main saga, justifies the existence of a completely independent film. Saw X begins and ends, ends, lives on its own oxygen, without having a great need to be connected to anything else: it is simply coherent with itself, and enjoys what the entire saga from the first sequel onwards has not had: narrative freedom. A moment in the story where John still fights against the cancer, but still enjoys good health, gives the possibility of being extremely alive and introspective. A John first hopeful to survive, then hurt at having been cheated, then vindictivebut consistent with his philosophy.

A still “raw” game, in a certain sense. Made up of few automatic mechanisms (a major flaw of all the films in the saga from the third onwards) and managed in a very direct manner by John and Amanda, with a close participation to the victims with whom they continuously interact during the game, this time in a escape rooms and not series of tests. A direct way in which the pair of puzzlers work very well both as characters and as an interpretation of Tobin Bell and Shawnee Smith, with an alchemy never seen before. A game where we finally see something little present in previous films: the mistake, the unexpected, something not calculated that could change the fate of the plot, even if, as John reminds us in Saw II, «If you are good at anticipating human behavior there will be no chance left».

The verdict

Saw X, for American critics which has already been expressed for a few weeks, as the film has been in cinemas since the end of September, is the best of the saga. It’s a fresh but mature film, not as fascinating and innovative as the very first one, but certainly better shot, measured, worked in a painstaking manner. The characters work, the plot has no holes, the games are not that innovative but consistent with the Jigsaw philosophy.

There direction she is attentive, balanced, and experiences sides of the story that have never been explored in depth before. There photography it references the first atmospheres of the saga, but at the same time it is different from the usual. Also the soundtrackalways as usual Charlie Clouser, is finally new, after the dullness and repetitiveness of the last episodes. Saw The only thing he lacks can be found in one scene mid-credits. So, all that remains is to try…