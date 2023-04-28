













The logo of Saw X it looks quite similar to the one that was used to promote the first installment. Only that they added an X at the end to show that it is the tenth inning. We can also see that its release date will be next October 27.

The filming of this tape ended in February and since then they have not shared news. TONow with the logo sample, we might think they’re going back to their roots a bit. This revelation could also predict the arrival of a preview of this tape very soon.

So far there are few details about the plot of Saw X. It was only revealed that their events will happen between the first two installments. It will also feature the return of Tobin Bell as the serial killer Jigsaw. Are you fans of this franchise?

What else did the studio behind Saw announce?

The studio to which the saga belongs saw is Lionsgate, who took advantage of Cinemacon to make more announcements. During the event they also revealed the logo for Expendables 4, which will hit theaters in September of this year.

Another of his surprises at Cinemacon was the logo of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. This is a prequel to the Katniss Everdeen story, which will focus on President Coriolanus Snow. This film opens on November 17. Which of these three projects excites you the most?

