One of the most important and highest-grossing sagas in the horror cinema is ‘The Fear Game’, which is just a few days away from releasing its tenth film, which is called ‘Saw X’. In this new film we will see the sadistic murderer again John Krameralso known as ‘Jigsaw’who will once again capture a group of people in order to subject them to his well-known games: if you don’t decide well, it could cost you your life.

If you want to know more about the release of this film, in this note we will tell you all the details so that you don’t miss anything about its premiere on the big screen. Do you want to play?

Watch the trailer for ‘Saw X’ HERE

When does ‘Saw X’ premiere?

The tenth tape of ‘The game of fear’which will be under the direction of Kevin Greutertwho returns to the franchise after his participation in ‘Saw VI’ (2009) and ‘Saw 3D’ (2010), will be released in Peru, as well as in other South American countries, on Thursday, September 28, 2023. As usual, in nations such as the United States, Mexico and others, its premiere will take place the next day, that is, on September 29.

This film will star, as it could not be otherwise, by Tobin Bell, who will once again give life to the bloody John Kramer, better known as ‘Jigsaw’. And since his character is still alive, it means that ‘Saw X’ It is not a continuation, since the plot will be located between ‘Saw’ and ‘Saw 2’; That is, it will become the direct sequel to the original film.

What is ‘Saw X’ about?

“John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most disturbing installment of the ‘Saw’ franchise explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw’s most personal game. Set between the events of ‘Saw’ and ‘Saw II,’ John, ailing In desperation, he travels to Mexico to undergo a risky and experimental medical procedure in the hopes of a miraculous cure for his cancer, only to discover that the entire operation is a scam to deceive the most vulnerable. Armed with a new purpose, the “emboldened serial killer returns to his job, turning the tables in his characteristic, visceral way through devious, deranged and ingenious traps,” says the official synopsis of ‘Saw X’.

Tobin Bell will return to his role as “Jigsaw” after not appearing in the previous film in the saga. Photo: Lionsgate

What is the cast of ‘Saw X’?

Tobin Bell as John Kramer/Jigsaw

Shawnee Smith as Amanda Young

Synnøve Macody Lund as Dr. Cecilia Pederson

Renata Vaca as Gabriela

Octavio Hinojosa as Matteo

Paulette Hernandez as Valentina

Steven Brand as Detective Parker Sears

Joshua Okamoto as Dr. Diego Cortez

Michael Beach as Henry Kessler

Donagh Gordon as Dr. Finn Pederson

