‘Saw’, one of the horror sagas with a long history, released its tenth film on September 28, which marked the return of Tobin Bell as John Kramer, better known as ‘Jigsaw’. However, the actor was not the only surprise in ‘Saw post-credits scenewhich is becoming customary in 2023 in various installments of the cinematographic world.

For this reason, in the following note, we tell you everything about this extra clip, with SPOILERSwhich gives hope to fans of ‘The game of fear’ about the continuation of the horror saga with the possible release of ‘Saw XI’.

How many post-credits scenes are there in ‘Saw X’?

‘Saw X’ is the pioneer of the horror saga, ‘The Game of Fear’, in presenting this type of extra content, but only This is a post-credits scene.. However, this was more than revealing and opened the possibility to continue producing more films of the serial killer known as ‘Jigsaw’which could be set between the time before and during the disappearance of John Kramer.

What is the post-credits scene in ‘Saw X’ about?

The post-credits scene ‘Saw X’ It begins when Kramer catches Henry Kessler, who was also part of Cecilia Pederson’s trick to scam the murderer. This character is taken to the first room we saw in ‘The game of fear’where he is chained, indicating that he would be the next victim of John’s deadly games.

Detective Mark Hoffman reappears in ‘Saw X’. Photo: Lionsgate

However, ‘Jigsaw’ He is not alone, since we see a well-known character who helps him connect a device to the player to start the test. Its about Detective Mark Hoffmanwho appears as one of Kramer’s accomplices in five films of the saga (‘Saw III’, ‘Saw IV’, ‘Saw V’, ‘Saw VI’ and ‘Saw VII’).