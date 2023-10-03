When it comes to pushing the limits of terror to the extreme, Saw X It goes beyond its ability to terrify. The editing of the film was so realistic that the neighbors actually called the 911believing that someone was being subjected to torture.

As the film’s editor, Steve Forn, focused on perfecting the sound design for a particularly intense scene, he was interrupted by police at his door. Unbeknownst to the neighbors, the heartbreaking screams and cries were part of the chilling soundscape created for Saw X.

Director Kevin Greutert confirmed that as soon as the police discovered it was part of the filming, they started laughing. This story adds even more alarming realism to the film and makes it a benchmark for the horror genre in general. In fact, Saw X has undoubtedly reshaped the horror genre; now it’s the kind of local event you can’t help but notice. It is common for people to peek at filming scenes when they occur near the neighborhood, especially if it is such a movie, making locals suspicious about the reality behind the filming. The tenth installment of the horror franchise, Saw Xbecame a victim of such investigation by neighbors and the police.

The latest film encompasses several of the shadiest scenes the franchise has ever witnessed. The chilling movie, Saw X, involves torture traps and revolves around a titular character, John Kramer, who holds evil people captive and attempts to endanger the lives of the unfortunate. These people are kidnapped by him in the film and are often required to lose body parts to survive. One of the scenes in the film showed Kramer’s victim’s eyes attached to long tubes, adding elements of horror. This particular scene raised doubts among the neighbors who lived around the filming location and led the Assistant Editor of Saw XSteve Forn, was questioned by law enforcement authorities while editing the clip and the volume was extremely loud, worrying neighbors who reported that “someone is being tortured to death here.”

Upon arriving at the scene, police met Forn, who immediately provided a clear explanation. He assured them that the disturbing noises were intentional aspects of the film’s sound design and even extended an invitation for the officers to see it for themselves. The film’s director, Kevin Greutert, further clarified the scene during an interview with NME, stating:

“There was a knock on the door. We have the video of the police doorbell approaching, [Forn respondiendo la puerta] and the police saying, ‘The neighbors are calling and saying someone is being tortured to death here.’ AND [Forn] He said, ‘Actually, I’m just working on a movie… You can come in and watch it if you want.’”

Narrating the incident, he summed it up as a “quite funny story” and added that the police officers started laughing as soon as they witnessed the truth and were intrigued by the realistic performance of the actors in the film which led the residents to take action. The horror-thriller film features an all-star cast including Tobin Bell playing the titular character John Kramer aka Jigsaw. Accompanying him are Shawnee Smith as Amanda Young, Synnove Macody Lund as Dr. Cecilia, Renata Vaca as Gabriela, Steven Brand as Parker Sears, and many other notable actors who further enriched the narrative.

The official synopsis of Saw X according to IMDb it says:

“A sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in the hopes of a miraculous cure for his cancer, only to discover that the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable.”

Saw X It premiered on September 28, 2023 and is currently in theaters.

