The 81-year-old actor Tobin Bell is recognized worldwide for playing the famous John Kramer or ‘Jigsaw’ in the successful horror saga ‘Saw’ or ‘The Game of Fear’ for Spanish-speaking audiences. During an interview, he moved his millions of followers by remembering some difficult experiences he experienced during the first installment of the film.

Among the numerous confessions he made, Bell revealed a disturbing detail: in the recordings, none of his classmates and colleagues dared to have lunch with him. But what was the reason behind this strange situation? Find out everything in this note.

Why didn’t anyone want to have lunch with Tobin Bell, star of ‘Saw’?

In an interview offered by the prominent ‘Saw’ actor, he recalled the time when no one wanted to have lunch with him during the filming of ‘The Fear Game’. “At lunch time, no one wanted to have lunch with me… I looked very bad, and everyone got uncomfortable,” confessed the famous ‘Jigsaw’.

In order not to cause discomfort, Tobin Bell explained that he usually retired to his dressing room to have lunch alone. But why did the other actors distance themselves from him? This is what he responded.

““I had a deformed head, my shirt was completely red… People didn’t want to be near me, so I went to my dressing room and ate lunch alone.”, he narrated. Bell had to wear elaborate makeup on her head to simulate a gunshot wound during the first installment of ‘Saw,’ which would explain the reaction of her co-stars.

In ‘Saw 1’, John Kramer was lying face down for the entire movie. Photo: ign.com

What did Tobin Bell’s followers in ‘Saw’ say about those statements?

Several users were moved by the statements offered by the 81-year-old actor and expressed their sympathy on social networks. “Tobin, you are invited to have lunch with me, friend”, “Why did they make Tobin eat alone?”, “Tell Tobin that I love him, please…” were some of the comments that netizens issued in favor of the protagonist from the movie ‘Saw’, which recently released its tenth part.

Doesn’t Tobin Bell like horror movies?

Although it may seem surprising, one of the most feared villains in the horror genre, Tobin Bell, revealed that he is not a fan of this type of film.

“In fact, I never watch horror movies unless someone recommends one to me, for a very significant reason.”he claimed ‘Jigsaw’, who has been nominated countless times as the best villain of the year in awards such as the MTV Awards or the Scream Awards.

